GLOVER — The Glover Equity Committee recently received a $10,000 Equitable and Inclusive Communities Grant from the Vermont Community Foundation. The grant will assist the committee in sponsoring trainings and events toward the goal of promoting a more welcoming and inclusive culture in Glover and the surrounding communities.

Next year, the committee will sponsor a racial literacy and cultural humility training. The eight-part training will be led by Sha’an Mouliert, M.Ed., of St. Johnsbury, a consultant, community organizer, educator, artist and co-founder of the African American Alliance of the Northeast Kingdom.

