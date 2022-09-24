GLOVER — The Glover Equity Committee recently received a $10,000 Equitable and Inclusive Communities Grant from the Vermont Community Foundation. The grant will assist the committee in sponsoring trainings and events toward the goal of promoting a more welcoming and inclusive culture in Glover and the surrounding communities.
Next year, the committee will sponsor a racial literacy and cultural humility training. The eight-part training will be led by Sha’an Mouliert, M.Ed., of St. Johnsbury, a consultant, community organizer, educator, artist and co-founder of the African American Alliance of the Northeast Kingdom.
The committee also plans to hold a nonviolent communication workshop provided by The King Center. The training serves as a mechanism for changing the way that people approach problems, conflict, tension, violence, and differences.
The grant will also enable the committee to sponsor cultural events featuring music, dance, and food from a variety of cultures as well as other educational components. For more information on the Glover Equity Committee’s work or any of its programs, visit https://gloverequity.org.
