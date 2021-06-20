COLCHESTER — The winners of the 2021 Vermont Writers’ Prize are Lindsay Knowlton, of Glover, for poetry and Douglas Robert Boardman Jr., of Johnson, for prose. Each winner receives $1,500 and their works appear in the summer issue of VERMONT Magazine.
“Serving on the panel of judges for the Vermont Writers’ Prize is one of the highlights of my year,” said Joshua Sherman, M.D., the publisher of VERMONT Magazine. “I love learning about people’s lives and perspectives. And certainly, great storytelling both articulates and creates a shared communal experience. This year’s winners, ‘Death of a Barn’ by Lindsay Knowlton, and ‘The Barn’ by Douglas Robert Boardman Jr., do just that.”
The Prize was launched in 1989 to celebrate writing about Vermont and Vermonters, while honoring the late Ralph Nading Hill Jr., a Vermont historian and writer and longtime member of Green Mountain Power’s board of directors. “It is considered by Vermont writers to be one of the state’s premier literary prizes and is a collaboration between GMP and VERMONT Magazine,” Sherman noted.
“Celebrating the art of writing and how it can connect communities by highlighting all that makes Vermont such a special place to live is the goal of this competition, and each year writers deliver insightful, engaging works that are a treat to read,” said Steve Costello, a GMP vice president and a Writers’ Prize judge.
Both poems feature barns, and Lindsay Knowlton’s “Death of a Barn — Greensboro, Vermont,” gives hers human qualities – a testament to the architecture’s role in Vermonters’ lives.
“Pride of its weathervane far past remembrance
and stately cupola doomed,
the abandoned barn has long yearned to sit down,
and now after years
of wind and weather goading its boards,
the barn will have its way.”
From ‘Death of a Barn - Greensboro, Vermont’
In “The Barn,” Douglas Boardman writes about a dairy farmer trying to keep standing the barn his great-grandfather built.
The deadline to enter the 2022 Vermont Writers’ Prize is Jan. 1, 2022, and entries are being accepted now. Submissions can include essays, short stories and poems that focus on Vermont. Entries must be unpublished and less than 1,500 words long.
