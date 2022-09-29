GMC Truck Stolen From Gas Pumps

A man with 59 criminal convictions has been accused of stealing a truck from the gas pumps at a local convenience store.

Harry Rock Norway, 52, of Charleston, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Essex Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and was detained for lack of $1,000 bail.

