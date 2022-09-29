GMC Truck Stolen From Gas Pumps

A man with 59 criminal convictions has been accused of stealing a truck from the gas pumps at a local convenience store.
Harry Rock Norway, 52, of Charleston, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Essex Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and was detained for lack of $1,000 bail.
Norway was also charged in Orleans County as part of the same alleged incident with felony drunken driving - 4th offense. Norway pleaded not guilty to the DUI #4 charge and was held on $1,500 bail.
Essex Superior Court
“Norway is a habitual offender and has been convicted of 17 felony charges and 42 misdemeanor charges,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Kali Lindor in her report. “Norway’s license was suspended for life due to DUI.”
Police say Norway stole a 2017 GMC truck belonging to Nicholas Desjarlais, 30, after it had been fueled at the Kingdom Market on Railroad Street in Island Pond just after 2 p.m. on Sept. 24.
“(Desjarlais) advised he went inside the market to pay for gas,” wrote Tpr. Lindor. “Desjarlais advised someone went up to him and advised him someone had stolen his vehicle and took off.”
Police say they also spoke with another store customer identified as Madison Letoureau, 20, who said she witnessed the truck theft.
“Letoureau advised she witnessed the male who owned the truck walk inside the store,” wrote Tpr. Lindor. “She advised after he walked into the store, Norway walked over to the vehicle, looked around, then got into the truck and drove away.”
Police said the truck was driven to 242 Twin Bridges Road in the town of Charleston in Orleans County and that Norway provided a preliminary breath test which registered his blood alcohol content at .194 percent.
Norway has been charged as a habitual offender in Orleans County which could mean a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
