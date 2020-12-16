GMFTS Receives New Grants From Vermont Community Foundation

Green Mountain Farm-to-School (GMFTS), has been awarded over $20,000 in grants from the Vermont Community Foundation (VCF), the VCF’s Northeast Kingdom Fund, and the VCF’s Green Mountain Fund to expand its food security work in the NEK. Since the beginning of the pandemic, GMFTS has been working to source and distribute local food to the charitable food system in an effort to address rising food insecurity and support local farmers and producers.
These grant funds will support the operations of GMFTS’s local food hub, Green Mountain Farm Direct, as it continues to distribute local fruits, veggies, meat, dairy, bread and eggs from more than 30 Vermont farms to NEK food shelves and charitable organizations. This funding has also allowed GMFTS to expand capacity by hiring a new local food access coordinator, Alida Farrell. Since late September, Alida has helped to carry out GMFTS’s COVID-19 response by coordinating on-going food deliveries within the charitable food system and developing food nutrition incentive programs in collaboration with major partners and stakeholders. Alida was formerly an AmeriCorps Farm to School coordinator with GMFTS for the past two years.
