GMP Announces Kingdom Community Wind Tours to Return This Summer
Buy Now

Wind turbines spin on Lowell Mountain during a public tour by Green Mountain Power in this 2014 photograph.

Green Mountain Power announced that this summer it is bringing back its popular tours at the Kingdom Community Wind Project in Lowell, Vermont, after suspending plans for public tours due to the pandemic in 2020. For seven straight years prior to the pandemic, hundreds of Vermonters and tourists alike saw the wind farm up close and learned more about how wind energy works.

The tours are free and last about last about 90 minutes, with GMP experts guiding your visit to two of the project’s 21 wind turbines and answering your questions. Previous tour participants have consistently praised the experience in surveys.

Tours are available on Wednesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. Space is limited, so you must pre-register for a tour on GMP’s website.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments