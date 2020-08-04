GMP Gets Green Light For Lowell Wind Upgrades

Large wind turbines dominate the landscape in the view from on top of Lowell Mountain in 2014. (File Photo)

LOWELL — The Vermont Public Utilities Commission gave Green Mountain Power permission to disturb about an acre of land at the Lowell Mountain wind project to relocate stormwater runoff areas.

The commission’s order issued Friday is an amendment to the 2011 certificate of public good that allowed GMP and its partners, Vermont Electric Cooperative and VELCO to raise the 21 large turbines on the Lowell ridgeline, the second large wind project constructed in Vermont.

