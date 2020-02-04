Green Mountain Power (GMP) is inviting customers to a bi-annual open house today at GMP’s district office in St. Johnsbury. The timing of the event coincides with the company’s recently filed Climate Plan and will provide a chance for customers to talk with GMP leaders about this and other topics including operations, storm response, and strategies to reduce energy and lower costs.

GMP’s plan includes projects to move infrastructure such as substations out of floodplains, undergrounding cables, and working with communities on microgrid and energy storage projects. GMP met with many community leaders across the state and incorporated their ideas and feedback into the plan.

