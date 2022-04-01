Go Fund Me Funds $23k Less For Walden House Fire Victims Than Previously Noted

A screenshot on Thursday afternoon from a Go Fund Me page for the Toalstons of Walden shows their home burning on Wednesday morning and the level of support raised in the fundraiser. The amount of money raised so far is not as high as what appears; Friday's site update does not include a $23,700 donation.
A large donation noted Thursday on an online Go Fund Me donation site for the Toalston family, of Walden, who lost their home to a Wednesday morning fire, has disappeared from the site’s collection list.
The family, Kassie and Joshua Toalston and their teenage daughters, lost everything, including pets, in the fire that appears to have started in or around a pellet stove.
A relative, Mason Roya, quickly created a Go Fund Me giving opportunity, designated a $50,000 goal, and people began donating. The amount of support grew steadily and less than a day and a half after the fire, the site reflected a surpassed goal of $51,215.
A few hours later the total had dropped to about $30,000.
Gone from the list of individual donation amounts is a $23,700 gift that had previously appeared.
Roya has not responded to an emailed request for an explanation of the faulty data.
Despite the significant drop in the previously noted Toalston support, the gifts continue to accumulate. At 2 p.m. Friday, the amount raised was at $31,585.
To donate and help push the support up over the goal again, log onto the Go Fund Me site at www.gofundme.com and in the search field type in Toalston.
