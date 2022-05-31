Go-Kart Racer Donates Winnings To Nat’l Guard
Walker Fitch makes a donation of $715 to the Vermont National Guard. (Courtesy photo)

Ten-year-old Walker Fitch, of Marshfield, recently attended the Memorial Day Ceremony at Camp Johnson in Essex where he donated to the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation in honor of his cousin, who was killed in action, and in support Guard families of soldiers.

For the second year in a row, Walker participated in the Podium with Purpose program and selected the Guard as the recipient of his donation. Walker’s cousin, Lt. Jaime Gray, was killed in Iraq.

As a go-kart racer, Walker did not receive prize money; instead, he donated his own money and challenged his sponsors, family and friends to match his individual donation. Walker had a successful 2021 go-kart season winning championships in both Vermont and New Hampshire. His success resulted in a $715 donation which exceeded his 2021 donation of $512.

This year Walker has made the move to full-size cars and is racing a full-sized Ford Mustang at White Mountain Motorsports Park. He is continuing to raise money for the VT National Guard Charitable Foundation but knows it will be a bit harder this year as there are few races and he is new to car racing. His goal is to raise at least $500 during the 2022 racing season.

