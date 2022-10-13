A GoFundMe effort is set up to help a family after the contents of their Fort Meyers home were a complete loss following the effects of Hurricane Ian on September 28.
Ched and Stephanie Chase, along with their five-year-old daughter Finley, lost all of their possessions in a matter of 10 minutes after the storm destroyed their home along with many others throughout Florida. Nancy Hartwell and Debi Rexford are organizing the fundraising effort and wrote on the GoFundMe page that it will likely be months before the Chase family can move back into their home; as everything will need to be replaced and fixed.
“We don’t even own a pillow anymore,” Ched Chase shared. “It is so hard for us to come to terms with having everything we needed to nothing in a day.”
Hartwell and Rexford, of Lyndon, are the aunts of Ched, who was a member of the St. Johnsbury Academy’s graduating class of 1999. Stephanie attended school in New York.
“If you can help by giving, even the smallest amount, your gift will be used to help the Chases rebuild what Ian destroyed in a matter of minutes,” Hartwell wrote on the fundraiser’s page. “While Ched and Stephanie may find it difficult to accept this help, we know that as soon as they are able, they will pay it forward.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the effort had raised $6,950 out of the $20,000 goal through the strength of 50 donors. The $20,000 goal is the estimated cost to get the family back in the house with sheetrock, the basic kitchen appliances, one functional bathroom and air mattresses in one or two of the bedrooms.
“This community is absolutely amazing,” Hartwell said. “The people here are giving and caring unlike any other I have seen. Six years ago we lost our son to pediatric brain cancer. The support we received from this community was overwhelming. I get a lump in my throat just thinking about it.”
The Chase family is currently staying with family three hours away from the home and are making the daily commute to and from to clean up the damage and to reconstruct. Hartwell says there are not any contractors available so the Chases are doing the work themselves.
She added that they do have cold running water at the house but are not sure yet if the HVAC system can be salvaged.
“I’m a hard-nosed, ‘let me figure it out alone’ New-Englander and it has been difficult to rely on others,” Chase wrote. “Quite frankly, it’s a fight I’m too weak to take on. Instead, I have accepted it and each of you has made an impact to stand me back up and keep fighting.”
“As a Vermonter we are raised to be independent and caring and generous,” Rexford Hartwell said. “When we find ourselves in need, it is humbling and sometimes difficult to accept help. We learn to accept gratefully and today we pay it forward whenever we can.”
“Every friend that has come over has had the wind knocked out of them,” Chase wrote. “What you see on T.V. is not the harsh reality. This storm crushed us. 1,200 square miles. Gone. Yet, we have so much faith in rebuilding, renewing and coming back stronger. I cannot find the words. Until I do… thank you.”
Those interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page titled “Ian Devastates Family Home” or visit the direct link: https://gofund.me/75254be7.
