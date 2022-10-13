A GoFundMe effort is set up to help a family after the contents of their Fort Meyers home were a complete loss following the effects of Hurricane Ian on September 28.

Ched and Stephanie Chase, along with their five-year-old daughter Finley, lost all of their possessions in a matter of 10 minutes after the storm destroyed their home along with many others throughout Florida. Nancy Hartwell and Debi Rexford are organizing the fundraising effort and wrote on the GoFundMe page that it will likely be months before the Chase family can move back into their home; as everything will need to be replaced and fixed.

