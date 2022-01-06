ST. JOHNSBURY — As a high school and college athlete, Patrick Greenan earned personal accolades and team titles.
Now, he takes on a new challenge with greater goals in mind.
Later this year Greenan will attempt the “Goggins Challenge” as a fundraiser for local sportscaster Johnny Allen, who is undergoing cancer treatment.
Named for retired Navy SEAL David Goggins, the challenge consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours, and is intended to raise money for local causes.
Greenan chose to support Allen, who has called countless high school games over a 30-year broadcasting career, most recently with the online outlet Northeast Sports Network.
Money raised through the Goggins Challenge will be donated to an existing fundraiser to assist with Allen’s medical costs. That fundraiser has raised $31,000 towards a $50,000 goal.
Now living in Massachusetts, Greenan will return to St. Johnsbury to begin the challenge on March 4.
“I knew the goal for Johnny was $50,000, and it wasn’t quite there yet. My hope is that I can do my part and close the gap for him, and also let him know that he’s had an impact on many folks, including myself, and we’re all rooting for him,” he said.
Greenan was a three-sport standout at St. Johnsbury Academy, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
He helped pitch the Hilltoppers to the 2016 Division I title and was named the 2017 Record Baseball Player of the Year.
Following a collegiate baseball career at St. Lawrence University, he sought another competitive outlet. He settled on the Goggins Challenge. It’s unlike anything he’s done athletically.
He has consulted with Adam Kennedy, a former Academy track coach, and Adrian Guyer, founder of XIP Training Systems in Lyndonville, during the training process.
Preparing for the challenge has forced Greenan out of his comfort zone.
“The baseball world is more in tune with sprinting than it is distance running, so I haven’t actually run very much in recent years. When I first began training for this, I was running one or two miles at a time, and I’m now logging 18 to 20 miles each week. The next phase for me will be simulating the intervals, where I run 4 miles and wait the remainder of the 4 hours period to run again,” he said.
Allen has deep roots in the local sports community. In addition to broadcasting, he was a standout athlete at Concord High School and later coached youth sports and, for a time, Concord High softball.
He was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in September in the late summer and has been hospitalized for 13 of 15 weeks since Sept. 20 while receiving intensive treatment.
His friend and broadcast partner, Eric Berry, started a fundraiser to help with hefty medical bills.
Said Berry, “I think what Patrick is doing is incredible. Knowing how cognizant he is of what Johnny has done for the athletes of our community, and to want to honor him is terrific,” Berry said.
“So many athletes realize Johnny paid it forward for them. He has always been so complimentary of our local athletes including Patrick. It’s great how that sense of community has so quickly come full circle.”
Greenan couldn’t agree more.
“The best part about it all is that this is all for Johnny,” he said.
— — — —
To donate towards Johnny Allen’s medical expenses visit www.gofundme.com/f/johnny-allens-medical-expenses
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.