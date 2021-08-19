COLEBROOK — Something big is happening in northern New Hampshire.
Eleven miles from the Canadian border, American Performance Polymers aims to become the biggest latex glove manufacturer in the United States.
The company’s meteoric growth began during the pandemic when demand for latex gloves exploded.
Since March 2020, Appalachian Performance Polymers’ workforce grew 1,600%, from 11 employees to 166, and they have begun work on an expansion that will double their facility size to about 200,000 square feet.
If all goes according to plan, they will eventually employ between 300 to 350 and increase production to a billion gloves per year.
“We’ve come a long way here. We’ve got a long way to go,” said CFO Larry Mihalchik.
Congresswoman Ann Kuster visited the company and learned about their ambitions on Thursday.
Mihalchik told her that American Performance Polymers has applied for between $60 to $120 million additional grant funding to begin production of the raw latex materials, which would allow the company to drive down costs and compete with larger competition in southeast Asia, in particular Malaysia.
Through a combination of competitive pricing and the ‘Made In The U.S.A.’ label, the company hopes to reach agreements with large-scale American customers, including the U.S. government, specifically the Veterans Administration and Department of Defense.
“I think companies will pay a little more — not a lot more — if it’s made in the U.S.A.,” Mihalchik said.
‘Made In The U.S.A.’ is more than a marketing gimmick.
The nation struggled to meet the demand for latex gloves during the pandemic due to a lack of domestic production. Foreign companies produce 99% of the 20 billion gloves that the country consumes annually. American Performance Polymers could boost U.S. production and reduce stress on the supply chain.
That will allow the U.S. to better respond to a crisis or significant price fluctuations in the world market.
“This is going to keep our country safer,” Kuster said.
At one point, Kuster congratulated the company for its recent success.
Not so fast, Mihalchik replied. He said the company still had to finish expansion, increase to 20 production lines, ramp up the workforce, and reach agreements with major buyers.
Using football terms, he said the company was somewhere “around the 50-yard line.” He said the congratulations can wait until they reach the end zone, which in this case will be when APP makes one billion gloves per year.
When that happens, Mihalchik said to Kuster, “Then we can invite you back here to celebrate.”
