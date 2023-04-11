Artist Larry Golden paints a mural on plywood temporarily in place on the front of the Caplan's Army Store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, while work continues inside on the transformation of the space into a Northern Counties Health Care Express Care clinic. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A man rides past the former Caplan's Army Store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, while artist Larry Golden paints a mural on plywood temporarily in place on the front of the building while work continues inside on the transformation of the space into a Northern Counties Health Care Express Care clinic. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A man rides past the former Caplan's Army Store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, while artist Larry Golden paints a mural on plywood temporarily in place on the front of the building while work continues inside on the transformation of the space into a Northern Counties Health Care Express Care clinic. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — An artist’s touch is transforming a plywood wall placed at the front of the former Caplan’s Army Navy Store downtown while work continues inside the building on Northern Counties Health Care new Express Care clinic.
Artist Larry Golden with the help of his son, Ricky, is creating a maple-themed mural on the plywood.
The temporary plywood wall was erected to provide pedestrian safety during the construction of the building’s facade.
“When community partners learned the wall would be up for around two months, they connected to brainstorm about how best to beautify the site,” noted Brynn Evans, director of Development, Marketing & Communications at Northern Counties Health Care.
The group landed on a maple-themed mural to tie in with the upcoming Kingdom Maple Festival in downtown St. Johnsbury on April 22 and help usher in spring. Larry Golden agreed to the plan and started work on the mural this week.
The mural is made possible through a partnership with Catamount Film & Arts and resident Heather Alger and funds from Discover St. Johnsbury and Graves Builders. Aubuchon Hardware and Sherwin-Williams donated paint for the mural.
“We know the Caplan’s Building is well-loved by many people,” said Evans. “Northern Counties is thrilled that this partnership will help the building be part of the downtown community, even during construction.”
Northern Counties Health Care plans to honor the history of the Caplan’s Building through the renovation project. Once completed later this summer, Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury will relocate to the building.
The new space will enhance walk-in primary services for the community. Details about the project can be found at www.nchcvt.org/caplans
NCHC is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
