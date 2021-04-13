Golfers Gear Stolen At Country Club Range

St. Johnsbury hosted a season opening four-team boys' golf meet with South Burlington, Mt. Mansfield and North Country at St. Johnsbury Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

A Burke man’s golf clubs were stolen from the practice range at the St. Johnsbury Country Club on Thursday.

Vermont State Police are investigating the crime in which someone stole golf clubs, golf bag and pull cart from Lloyd Thompson, 75, on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. The number is 748-3111.

