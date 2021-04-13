Golfers Gear Stolen At Country Club Range

A Burke man’s golf clubs were stolen from the practice range at the St. Johnsbury Country Club on Thursday.
Vermont State Police are investigating the crime in which someone stole golf clubs, golf bag and pull cart from Lloyd Thompson, 75, on Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. The number is 748-3111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.