GoLittleton Community Effort Going Strong After 20 Years
Buy Now

GoLittleton.com, a community resource for visitors and residents founded by Veronica Francis, pictured here, celebrates 20 years in April. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — What began two decades ago as a resource for residents and visitors, connecting them to a calendar of community events, things to do, local businesses, services, features and more, is still going strong.

Founded in April 2003 by Veronica Francis, owner of NotchNet, was GoLittleton.com, Littleton’s first community website that celebrates its 20th anniversary.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments