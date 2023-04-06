GoLittleton Community Effort Going Strong After 20 Years

LITTLETON — What began two decades ago as a resource for residents and visitors, connecting them to a calendar of community events, things to do, local businesses, services, features and more, is still going strong.
Founded in April 2003 by Veronica Francis, owner of NotchNet, was GoLittleton.com, Littleton’s first community website that celebrates its 20th anniversary.
Francis recalled the early days, when Internet connections were slow, Main Street had empty storefronts, local merchants were fearful of the new Walmart on the Meadow, there was no covered footbridge, and the vision to redevelop the river district hadn’t been conceived.
“NotchNet was excited to be here and we had just moved our business here in 2000,” said Francis. “A couple of years into it, we were realizing the power of the World Wide Web and the power of Littleton, just the can-do attitude.”
While community organizations, such as the Littleton Rotary Club and Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, were highly active, Littleton didn’t yet have a community-based website.
Chad Stearns, the current town moderator, was a high school intern around the time GoLittleton was being envisioned and was working on a website for the town, and the chamber was trying to create its website, she said.
But the vision for a community-wide website still hadn’t been reached.
So NotchNet and some local businesses joined forces.
“That’s when we launched it,” said Francis. “I wanted to show the power of the Web and what it can do for a community.”
A launch party at the Italian Oasis restaurant drew a packed house and a wired Internet connection provided by Adelphia, then the local cable company.
Along with events and the calendar, GoLittleton.com also has the current temperature and weather conditions.
“That was important, having the weather,” said Francis. “And for events, not just member events, but anything for the community, where you have a yard sale or church supper. So we started a lot with events and local news. At the time, the town manager was Jason Hoch and he was trying to get more into technology. We had him live online, in a chatroom, where you could go to chatroom and ask the town manager a question. We were ahead of our time. It was before social media and everything.”
There was engagement from the get-go, and popular were various polls as well as pizza and movie reviews, where website visitors would rate local pizza, said Francis.
“Those kinds of things were new and fun,” she said.
About 30 advertising businesses came on from day one, and GoLittleton.com still has 25 of them, including Allstaff, run by Kate Cassady, said Francis.
Many residents in the early years were on dial-up Internet, as broadband was only available in the compact area of downtown through cable.
“Having this website was another platform that could show the power of broadband,” said Francis.
Added through the years were more stores and local businesses, restaurants, and lodging establishments.
“That was the steady base, but the other part was a lot of different things over the years, like Local Heroes, where we did features on people who have given a lot back to Littleton,” said Francis.
In its two decades, the website has remained largely the same, using a recipe that has worked.
“We’ve gone through a few variations of the site design, making it easy, but we’ve always had the calendar and a steady online message about Littleton,” she said. “That’s been the key for 20 years.”
The bronze Pollyanna of Littleton sculpture, by the front steps of the Littleton Public Library and based on the “Pollyanna” novel by Littleton author Eleanor H. Porter, debuted the year before, in 2002.
Francis said she then realized many people didn’t have a great awareness of Pollyanna, and GoLittleton.com was a way to promote Pollyanna’s spirit of gladness and keep up the steady optimistic attitude.
At the time of GoLittleton.com’s launching, the town was also nationally recognized as a Great American Main Street and a walkable community, another feather in Littleton’s cap that brought more attention to the town, and more value to GoLittleton.com, said Francis.
Currently, the website has about 300 people a day visiting it.
In 2022, GoLittleton.com had a total of 100,000 website users.
Of the total visitors, it’s split with about half residents and half visitors.
Emerging from the pandemic, Francis saw there were even more people inquiring about Littleton and coming to visit the town, which prompted her to create Discover Littleton, a tourist-focused website that informs people about the town’s attractions.
“We wanted to have a site just for visitors and that’s when I spun off Discover Littleton,” she said. “I call them sister sites.”
Discover Littleton works with other groups in town, such as the Littleton Community Center, Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, the town parks and recreation department, and arts and culture groups to help them promote and market their annual events.
Going forward for GoLittleton.com, Francis will keep up with technological advances to ensure that the website is accessible on the latest platforms and that it loads on all devices.
GoLittleton.com is updated weekly. There is also a golittleton.tv site for GoLittleton’s YouTube channel.
In 2019, Francis opened the GoLittleton Glad Shop across the street from the library.
It houses NotchNet, the Glad Shop, and the GoLittleton office.
“GoLittleton is busier than ever,” said Francis. “We are promoting the annual events that we always have. The events calendar and things to do is the busiest. We’re just keeping the hometown optimistic spirit of Littleton online. That’s the goal. You can feel that optimistic attitude, and I hope we portray that online.”
Stearns said Francis and team have done a great job.
“I think it’s been a fantastic resource for guests and residents alike, whether it’s through their website, which has some great resources for the community, or the Glad Shop that’s now downtown,” he said. “It’s just a fantastic resource and advocate for the business community, and it’s not just Main Street. It’s great to see people like Veronica, who’s passionate about Littleton.”
