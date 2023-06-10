Danville High School 2023 Valedictorian Thomas Edgar had some good advice for his classmates during graduation on Saturday.
“Before we go our own separate ways, I would like to offer some advice,” said Edgar as he spoke at the podium.
“First, don’t feel like you have to be perfect. No one is. Instead, do the best you can and what is important to you, and you will go far. Be confident in yourself and be proud of your accomplishments. Recognize your own positive impact on the community and the world. Building off that, make the most of this new beginning. Have the courage to seek out new experiences. Be uncomfortable - sometimes that is the only way to grow. Even if you don’t do as well as you want to, most of us are here to support you. Finally, I know it sounds cliche’, but don’t become so focused on making a living to forget to live your life. Work hard, but don’t forget to take some time to have fun and enjoy life. Hard work is important, but we are all human and we all need a break sometimes.”
Danville High School also named three Salutatorians who also delivered remarks. They include Kameron Drew, Lilli Klark and Luke Ste. Marie.
“I encourage you, the Class of 2023, to not only follow the opportunities available to you, but to create your own opportunities,” said Drew. “I challenge you to find your people and grow together.”
“I would like to give a huge congratulations to my class,” said Klark. “I know this is far from easy, so I hope you all are so proud of yourselves for how far you have come.”
“Danville feels more like some weird, large, extended family than a school,” said Ste. Marie. “The teachers here know you, not just by your name, but your personality, hobbies and interests. It is an experience that I wouldn’t trade for any other.”
And then there was a standing ovation for the late Erik Max Skorstad, who died in January of 2022 after a battle with cancer.
“Our beautiful and everlasting memory of Max Skorstad,” said Principal David Schilling as he was handing out diplomas.
Skorstad’s name is included in the list of Danville High School’s 2023 graduates.
Danville High School
Class of 2023
Lilley Anderson, Rowan Berrian, Kolby Blair, Christopher Borland, Hunter Briggs, Liam Carcoba, Jacob Churchill, Porter Costello, Talyn Dean, Destiny DeMasi, Lucas Downer, Kameron Drew, Jasmine Dunbar, Thomas Edgar, Vanessa Foster, Ryan Gove, Lilah Hall, Savannah Hamelin, Hunter Horne, Kai-Li Huang, Lilli Klark, Elijah Krone, Rowan Lawrence, Daniel Lehoe, Denver Lindstrom, Molly McAlenney, Jonn Morgan, Delaney Nelson, Aydriannah Perkins, Laci Potter, Noah Roos, Peter Searls, Erik Max Skorstad, Luke Ste. Marie, Phillip Stevenson, Aiden Stillson, Zachary Therrien, Lexie Trombley and Christian Young.
