Good Guess

The 2020 Lake Memphremagog Ice Out Contest winner is Crystal Cook from Lyndonville who guessed 8:37 p.m. on Friday, March 20, just 16 minutes before the official Ice Out time of 8:53 p.m., the closest guess we’ve ever had, said organizer Jessica Booth of the Newport City Parks and Recreation Department. Cook will take home a cash prize of $1244.50 in the 50-50 raffle.

