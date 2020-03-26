Good Guess

The 2020 Lake Memphremagog Ice Out Contest winner is Crystal Cook from Lyndonville who guessed 8:37 p.m. on Friday, March 20, just 16 minutes before the official Ice Out time of 8:53 p.m., the closest guess we’ve ever had, said organizer Jessica Booth of the Newport City Parks and Recreation Department. Cook will take home a cash prize of $1244.50 in the 50-50 raffle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.