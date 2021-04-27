State officials highlighted the significant drop in new COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom this week while issuing a stern warning to beware of case growth in northern New Hampshire.
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s data modeling and analysis, noted that cases in the Northeast Kingdom were down in his presentation during the state media briefing Tuesday.
According to the Health Department, only 1 new case was recorded in the NEK on Monday in Caledonia County.
“Cases have also generally improved across the state with 13 of Vermont’s 14 counties seeing their case rates fall, including a 42% drop in the Northeast Kingdom,” said Pieciak. “It certainly is encouraging that we see case rates dropping across Vermont and this is especially encouraging in the Northeast Kingdom which has generally seen higher case rates over the past few weeks. However … neighboring counties in New Hampshire and Maine are not experiencing that same trend. In fact, neighboring Coos County has the most active cases in the Northeast and several of the neighboring counties in Maine are close behind.”
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health, there have been 378 cases in the North County in the last 2 weeks, with 231 in Berlin, 45 in Littleton, 21 in Haverhill, 10 each in Bethlehem and Whitefield, 7 in Northumberland and Lisbon, 6 in Colebrook and Carroll, and 5 in Lyman, among a smattering of cases in other towns. This gives the region the highest number of recent cases per capita in the entire northeast corner of the country, from Virginia and Ohio to Maine.
“Last November we saw trends worsen in northern New Hampshire and then spill over into the Kingdom so we do want to provide an extra word of caution for those living and working in the Kingdom to protect themselves,” added Pieciak. “For them to get tested if they visit these neighboring counties and then ultimately and most importantly to get vaccinated so that we no longer have to worry about these outbreaks that pop up in neighboring states that have the potential of impacting our daily lives.”
Pieciak said the state’s case and death projections are optimistic forecasts for the weeks ahead - with daily cases in the single digits potentially by June and the number of deaths continuing to drop. The Health Department reported Tuesday, though, that another Orleans County resident had died of COVID-19 bringing the county total to 10. There have been 6 deaths in Caledonia County and 2 in Essex County.
During the media briefing, state officials highlighted the drive-through vaccination clinic being held at that time at the Barton Fairgrounds. Agency of Human Services Deputy Secretary Jenney Samuelson encouraged anyone listening to take advantage of the opportunity to get a vaccine without an appointment and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the drive-through approach was one that would likely be utilized in the future.
According to Ben Truman, Public Health Information Officer, over 30 walk-ins had taken advantage of the clinic as of 1 p.m. and about 200 people had pre-registered for the event that was scheduled to last until 3 p.m.
The Health Department’s vaccination dashboard reported Tuesday morning that over 1,200 additional vaccine doses had been administered in the Northeast Kingdom between Saturday and Monday, bringing the regional total to just over 27,000 people, just over 51% of eligible people, having received at least 1 dose of vaccine. The statewide average is 59.3%.
Workforce & Unemployment
During the media briefing, state officials discussed the upcoming resumption of a job search requirement to receive unemployment benefits and the state’s long-standing workforce issues.
The job search requirement will resume the week of May 9 and the Department of Labor will announce the specifics terms and exemptions in the days ahead.
