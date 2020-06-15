Good Samaritan Says Emergency Demonstrates COVID Risk

When Sean Montague left his house Saturday evening to go bike riding with his family he wasn’t really worried about COVID-19 but the events that unfolded has left him wondering about the community’s and state’s ongoing vulnerability to the virus.
The Burke resident was riding with his wife, son and daughter on a nearby section of Kingdom Trails shortly after 6 p.m. when they came across an injured rider.
Montague’s son had been riding a bit ahead and he discovered the rider, who seemed to be unconscious at that point. By the time Sean arrived less than a minute later the rider was just starting to groggily stir, Montague said.
Montague, a web developer and member of the Burke Planning Commission, said he rushed over to assess the injuries suffered by the young man, who had blood on his head and face and was bleeding above his ear.
“I couldn’t tell off the bat if he might have had a much more severe head injury or not,” said Montague, who added the rider wasn’t sure what happened but said multiple times he didn’t believe he had crashed.
Montague said he got close enough to look in the rider’s eyes and ears and help him retrieve his phone so he could try to text his girlfriend.
Montague said the rider’s depth perception appeared affected as he struggled to grab his phone and type a text on it. The injured man also tried to stand but Montague encouraged him to remain still and called 911.
It was during the 911 call that the potential risk of the situation presented itself. As Montague spoke with the 911 dispatcher he was presented a number of COVID-19 related questions that he relayed to the rider. Did he have COVID-19? Has he been in contact with anyone who did? Where is he from?
Only at this point would Montague learn, as he relayed the questions and answers between 911 and the injured rider, that the man was 26 years old and from Beacon Hill in Boston. He and his girlfriend were up for a day-trip and had not quarantined, said Montague.
The rider was eventually helped off the trail by the East Burke Remote Rescue team and Lyndon Rescue and transported to NVRH about 40 minutes after Montague had called 911.
Montague said he is relatively confident his and his families exposure risk is low because they were outside and did their best to keep a safe distance, but they were definitely closer than 6 feet during the encounter and neither he nor the rider were wearing masks. What’s more, the rider began to cough, which Montague chalked up to getting the wind knocked out of him from an apparent fall off a relatively high berm, but you can’t be too cautious in this day and age, he said.
Because of lingering questions about the man and his exposure, Montague tried calling the hospital and the Health Department to see if the man would be tested for COVID-19 and whether Montague could be notified with the results. He was told he could receive no information about the man and if he was concerned should consider getting tested himself.
Montague, who supports the reopening of businesses and loosening social restrictions, believes this situation illustrates why area residents should remain vigilant about protecting themselves from possible exposure to the virus. Besides the rider, he wonders whether the girlfriend visited any stores or shops in East Burke while she waited during the day.
“If anyone thought this wasn’t going to happen they were being delusional,” said Montague of visitors coming from hot spots without quarantining. “I’m not surprised. I’m not angry about it because I expected it.”
On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott considered the situation during a press conferences. “That is concerning and not surprising in some respects,” said Scott. “We know some are not taking our guidance seriously and are coming from some of those affected communities, which again is concerning for everyone involved.”
Mike Schirling, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, acknowledged there is no existing violation or fine in place to discipline or encourage compliance with the quarantine requirements. “We would be interested to know so that we can follow up with additional education,” said Schirling. “If we see trends emerging we can adjust our messaging in particular to populations that may be inbound to Vermont to ensure that they are aware of our quarantine requirements.”
“As much as we love to have our surrounding states come to visit us, if they are from the Boston area, certainly an area we are concerned about, if we continue to see a prevalence of that, we may have to impose some sort of restriction or ask some of these entities to find out where they came from and if they came from a county that is not on the list they may have to refuse entry,” said Scott. “It’s not something we’ve put into place at this point. But if we continue to see violation of this order then we may have to take other actions.”
The Kingdom Trails website outlines the organization’s reopening plan and COVID-19 related considerations, including direct links to the state’s quarantine expectations for travelers. KT’s website also outlines that riding “ambassadors” will be asking riders about their place of residence and if they have fulfilled any applicable quarantine expectations. The site also recommends riders to have facemasks in case they encounter people at pinch points in the trail system.
Montague believes the rider was aware of the quarantine requirements and ignored them, commenting that when asked he seemed to anticipate the questions. He has lingering questions about whether the rider was tested and if by some chance he was and tested positive whether the state would even know to contact Montague about his exposure. He also has questions about the state’s plan and readiness to respond to people who violate quarantine requirements.
“I think people have gotten complacent up here because there’s hardly any COVID and they believe it’s going to stay that way,” said Montague, who will continue to ride and wants area businesses to stay open, albeit cautiously. “This should be a wake up call.”
“I’d love to have people come up and spend their money,” said Montague. “If everyone [both visitors and locals] would just wear their facemasks that’d be great.”
For his part, Montague said next time he goes out to ride not only will he have a facemask for him and his family but he may carry an extra … just in case he encounters someone who needs one.
