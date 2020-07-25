A knife wielding robber who held-up the St. Johnsbury Walgreens drug store on Thursday struck again on Friday but was apprehended early Saturday morning after he allegedly attempted to commit a third armed robbery in Lyndonville but was foiled by some good Samaritans.

St. Johnsbury Police say Dalton L. Kraft, 24, of St. Johnsbury was arrested by Sgt. Lester Cleary in Lyndon Center and faces two counts of armed robbery. Further charges are expected in connection with the attempted robbery in Lyndonville.

