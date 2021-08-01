Area residents worked quickly to remove a downed tree, blocking travel on Route 2 between Danville and West Danville on Friday night. The tree came down in front of the home of Dave and Brenda Lane. John Cookson, of Cabot, (shown operating the chain saw) just happened to be traveling the road when he saw the tree fall. With the assistance of another passerby, Nathan Mitchell, of Waterford (who provided the chainsaw), the men had the tree cut up and cleared in record time. Cookson’s truck conveniently had a trailer hitch he used to pull the tree out of the road. (Photo by Rosie Smith)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments