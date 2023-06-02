ST. JOHNSBURY — Joining the live creatures parading down Main Street for the 74th Annual Pet Parade today will be some Blue Dog art creations from Good Shepherd Catholic School students.

Pictures inspired by artist George Rodrigue’s famous Blue Dog that were painted by the students will be featured on a float the school has entered into this year’s parade. This is the first year event planners have encouraged the presence of parade floats.

