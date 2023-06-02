ST. JOHNSBURY — Joining the live creatures parading down Main Street for the 74th Annual Pet Parade today will be some Blue Dog art creations from Good Shepherd Catholic School students.
Pictures inspired by artist George Rodrigue’s famous Blue Dog that were painted by the students will be featured on a float the school has entered into this year’s parade. This is the first year event planners have encouraged the presence of parade floats.
Good timing made for a good opportunity for Good Shepherd to craft a pet parade float. The school’s art teacher, Melissa Taylor, had already been working with her students on Rodrigue’s Blue Dog artistry when the theme of this year’s parade, “Pet Art on Parade,” was chosen.
Strung around the float will be pictures painted by individual students with their own take on Blue Dog. On Thursday afternoon, in Taylor’s front year on Main Street, about 35 students gathered to work as groups on creating Blue Dog posters.
One group, comprised of five girls aged 9 to 14, painted a Blue Dog wearing a bow tie. The Blue Dog created by two 8-year-olds and a 7-year-old, is smiling. The largest group had nine student artists, and they collaborated on a Blue Dog painting that features the Rodrigue-inspired piercing yellow eyes and the words “Blue Dog” written below the nose.
The posters, five in all, will be held by students standing on the float during the parade today.
For the students’ efforts, the parade committee, on which Taylor and her husband, Matt, serve, bestowed on them ribbons, Pet Parade stickers and a donation of books about animals.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. People who have not yet registered to walk in the parade and compete for prizes may register this morning between 8:30 and 9:30.
The parade route starts in front of the Fairbanks Museum, proceeds north on Main Street, turns left at Arnold Park, then heads down Summer Street ending at Father Lively Center and Four Seasons Park.
Participants will pass spectators gathered along the streets or in their front yards and seek the attention from the judges positioned along the route who will be judging the entries according to several categories.
Following the parade, people can enjoy entertainment and vendor booths in Four Seasons Park next to the parade’s route completion at Father Lively Center.
Entertainment options include Denelle’s Face Painting, Fairbanks Museum Animal Art and Education, Snake Man, Blessing of the Animals, Pupparazzi Pet Photography, and Paw Print Art. The Kingdom Animal Shelter will also be there with its popular Bark in the Park fundraiser.
Additional highlights include special guests Gordon’s Granite Calliopie, Artist Christine Nockels and the Summertime Marching band.
Vendors setting up in the park include Grind Coffee Co., T&T Tacos, Milkhouse Ice Cream, Good Shepherd Catholic School Snacks and Kingdom Kreperie.
Vermont State Police Sgt. John Duncan will be at the event with K-9 Atlas. They’ll perform a demonstration for those gathered for the post-parade festivities.
