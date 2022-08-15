ST. JOHNSBURY — ‘SurviVermont’ at the Good Shepherd Catholic School later this month.
The school at the corner of Cherry and Maple streets will host an active shooter response training session offered by the Vermont Department of Public Safety on Aug. 30. The training is called SurviVermont and it comes in the wake of shootings in congregate settings like schools and churches.
“This program is a community caretaking initiative created to educate and empower Vermonters with actions they can take to protect themselves and family members if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation,” notes information provided by DPS.
The training will communicate three concepts from “established federal public safety programs,” according to the DPS. They are “See Something, Say Something; Run, Hide and Fight; and Stop the Bleed.”
See Something, Say Something is a commitment to alert law enforcement when a situation or individual seems suspicious.
Run, Hide and Fight are the responses an individual must take in an active shooter situation. Evacuate if possible. Hide silently in a safe place if escape is not a viable option. Fight to incapacitate the shooter as a last resort.
Stop the Bleed encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
The SurviVermont program is a partnership between Vermont Emergency Management and first responder communities throughout the state. There are 11 sites hosting the sessions throughout the state. Good Shepherd is one of only three schools in Vermont hosting SurviVermont. The other two are Colchester High School and Arlington Memorial School in Arlington.
The other locations are the National Guard Armory in Berlin and multiple Vermont State Police barracks, including the barracks in Derby, which hosted a training Monday evening. It was the fifth presentation on the 11-date schedule that began on Aug. 1 at the state police barracks in Royalton.
Good Shepherd’s partnership in the program results from an outreach to the school made by a member of the Vermont State Police who is a former parent of a Good Shepherd student. Lynn Cartularo, principal of Good Shepherd Catholic School, said the former parent told her school settings were a desired location for the training opportunity but not many of the events were happening in schools.
Cartularo said she is pleased that the school can serve as a local place for the training session.
“We thought this would be a good community service opportunity for us,” she said, adding that such training is needed in times like these. “Regardless of where you are in a public space, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and a training like this helps you be aware of things you should be thinking about.”
The SurviVermont session at Good Shepherd is on Aug. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online registration is open now. Go to https://schoolsafety.vermont.gov/news/survivermont-trainings-registration-open. There is a limit to the number of participants.
The Good Shepherd school year will be underway by the time the SurviVermont training happens. School starts on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Cartularo said about 75 students are enrolled so far and student registration is still open.
