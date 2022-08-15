ST. JOHNSBURY — ‘SurviVermont’ at the Good Shepherd Catholic School later this month.

The school at the corner of Cherry and Maple streets will host an active shooter response training session offered by the Vermont Department of Public Safety on Aug. 30. The training is called SurviVermont and it comes in the wake of shootings in congregate settings like schools and churches.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments