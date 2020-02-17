Good Shepherd School Holds 20th Father/Daughter Dance

ST. JOHNSBURY — Good Shepherd School celebrated the 20th Father/Daughter Dance on Feb. 8 with just over 250 daughters and dads in attendance.
Door prizes were given in several categories: the youngest daughter was 21 months old; the oldest daughter, over 21 years; the oldest dad more than 70 and the dad and daughter who travelled the furthest came 215 miles to attend.
