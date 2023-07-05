Goodrich, Young Honored With Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association Awards

Ruth and Glenn Goodrich at the first annual Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association Maple Awards at Vermont Technical College on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Contributed Photo)

The 2023 Vermont Maple Awards had some local flavor this year as Donna Young, of Morgan, was selected as the Vt. Maple Person of the Year and Glenn Goodrich, of Cabot, received the Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award.

It was the first annual Maple Contest, held at the VMSMA’s annual meeting on Saturday, June 24, at Vermont Technical College.

