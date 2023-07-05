Goodrich, Young Honored With Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association Awards

The 2023 Vermont Maple Awards had some local flavor this year as Donna Young, of Morgan, was selected as the Vt. Maple Person of the Year and Glenn Goodrich, of Cabot, received the Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award.
It was the first annual Maple Contest, held at the VMSMA’s annual meeting on Saturday, June 24, at Vermont Technical College.
Young operates alongside her partner Jim, producing syrup and sugar at Judd’s Wayeeses Farms in Morgan. Glenn and Ruth Goodrich run Goodrich’s Maple Farm in Cabot.
The VMSMA’s criteria for the Maple Person of the Year award is a person “whose work benefits the entire maple industry and who may or may not be a sugar-maker themselves.”
Young says her role is primarily a sugar maker.
“We produce maple products from a sugar bush located on Mt. Elon overlooking Seymour Lake in the Northeast Kingdom,” she said. “Our sugar bush is certified organic and bird-friendly. I also process syrup into granulated maple sugar which we sell in stores throughout the northeast.”
But as the criteria states, her impact on the maple community goes much further.
She has devoted countless hours in support of the Orleans County Maple Producers Association through managing maple contests at the fair and by sharing information gathered through attendance at VMSMA meetings and maple conferences.
“It is nice to be recognized for one’s efforts,” Young said. “My efforts to promote production of high-quality maple products by Vermont sugar makers was recognized by the VMSMA Board.”
Also serving as a chair for the VMSMA Membership Committee, Young values the critical importance of engaged and active membership to ensure a healthy and vibrant association. As a member of the VMSMA Education Committee, she has been heavily involved with the design and execution of the Sugarhouse Certification Program.
“Her dedication to providing sugar makers with a detailed and easy-to-use program to ensure sugarhouse food safety coupled with her attention to detail in drafting templates and documents illustrate her commitment to the Vermont sugar makers and the maple industry,” the VMSMA wrote.
Young also serves on the Vermont Working Lands Enterprise board as a member who is actively engaged in commodity maple production.
“My goals are to ensure that Vermont continues to be a leader in producing quality maple products,” she said.
“I was introduced to making maple syrup 36 years ago,” Young continued. “I was intrigued by the process and it appealed to me since I have always been a natural gatherer. My favorite part is tapping the trees each spring and anticipating the harvest.”
Along with being recognized as the recipient of the Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award, Goodrich received two additional honors. Glenn and Ruth Goodrich of Goodrich’s Maple Farm won the Best in Class award for Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup and Best in Show for Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup.
The duo has worked for 45 years to build their maple sugaring business, which currently includes a work crew of 16, 150,000 (and growing) taps and two sugarhouses in Cabot and in Eden — helping others along the way to improve their operations and efficiency as well.
“It has been a wonderful experience meeting thousands of other sugar makers across the maple region,” Goodrich said. “We have been involved in education within the maple industry since the early 1990s and are still often asked to teach seminars and workshops across the maple region from Illinois to Maine.”
The Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award, renamed from the President’s Award in 2000 after the passing of Williams, had special meaning for the Goodrichs. Williams, former assistant director of the University of Vermont Proctor Maple Research Center, was a sugar maker, researcher and educator; but also a close friend.
“It is a very great honor, it is very meaningful and humbling,” Goodrich said. “It is named for a friend and colleague in the maple industry that passed away many years ago who was a great asset to the maple community.”
The award is given to someone for outstanding service and dedication to the maple industry.
Glenn has worked on improving quality, designing equipment and improving efficiency and has served as a mentor and educator within the maple industry. He has held many county and state positions within maple organizations and is a sought-after presenter on various maple topics.
“Glenn works tirelessly to help others with their maple projects, is always uplifting others and is always willing to go the extra mile,” the VMSMA wrote.
Their Golden Delicate Syrup was selected for flavor, clarity and density.
“Our trees give us a superb tasting syrup that has won hundreds of awards over the years since we began competing at the St. Johnsbury Maple Festival in 1980,” Goodrich said.
The Goodrich’s tribute the maple tradition of working together as a family for their success.
“Since the days the indigenous people learned how to harvest maple, it strengthens relationships and good work ethics,” Goodrich said. “It is a great way to introduce youth to a craft that is traditional, part of their heritage and a great product to market. As a major product that brings millions of dollars into our economy, it is important to support your local family sugaring operations by buying real maple syrup and not imitations.”
Over their years of operation, all three of their daughters have worked with them as they grew to adulthood, handling a wide variety of duties. Nowadays, their granddaughter has taken an interest and enjoys being in the sugar house, watching and learning.
They add that having a great woods team is also essential and that it takes a tremendous amount of work to produce each gallon, from management of the woods to the actual production of the syrup.
Each year the VMSMA requests nominations for its awards. Award recipients have to be nominated by someone else. The Outstanding Sugar Maker Award was presented to Cody Armstrong of Randolph Center. Other Best in Class recipients were Paul Palmer of Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho for Maple Cream and Pam and Rich Green of Green’s Sugarhouse in Poultney for Amber Color with Rich Taste Syrup and Dark Color with Robust Taste Syrup.
The VMSMA, founded in 1893, is one of the oldest agricultural organizations in the United States and represents over 1,000 members.
