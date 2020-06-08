Gov. Phil Scott highlighted the meeting and shared message between Carmen Turnbaugh and St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford as a teachable moment for all Vermonters during his press conference Monday.
Turnbaugh, 21, was participating in a Black Lives Matter protest on Main Street last week who tumbled down the stairway in front of the police station while Bickford was trying to clear the way to help escort a person in custody into the building.
Turnbaugh and Bickford met over the weekend to apologize to each other for their roles in the incident and agreed that the message of the protest should not be lost in conflict and they they “stand together with mutual respect for one another.”
“I also want to recognize the situation in St. Johnsbury last week, where we saw a troubling video with a young woman falling down the stairs after contact with an officer,” said Scott. “I saw that these two met over the weekend, made amends and joined together to highlight the important message of these protests and I thank them both for their leadership.”
Scott said he thought the understanding between Turnbaugh and Bickford was a “great moment.”
“It was really a touching moment when I saw what happened because as you might imagine this is a very, very tense moment for many, said Scott. “When you see some of the protests, which I encourage exercising your freedom of speech, and to make sure that we are identifying this for what it is. To see that moment where they got together, and agreed on a common mission and put that aside in order to continue.”
“I thought that was just a great moment for us and a teaching moment for us. I think we can all learn something from it,” added Scott. “I believe that law enforcement, again, did what they could under the circumstance and the individual, the young woman, as well stepped up and saw that there was a broader good that could be developed in the aftermath. I thought it was a great moment, a great teaching moment.”
Following the meeting between Turnbaugh and Bickford St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead commended Turnbaugh for her courage and conviction and Bickford for his understanding and dedication to the community.
In the wake of the protest Whitehead announced an outside investigator would look into the totality of the June 3 protest and police response, which resulted in numerous State Police and other local officers being summoned to St. Johnsbury’s Main Street when the protest became more confrontational following some arrests and Turnbaugh’s fall. The investigation was recommended by St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page.
The meeting between Turnbaugh and Bickford does not change plans for that investigation to be conducted, said Whitehead on Monday. Whitehead said, however, that the investigator initially contacted, Dan Troidl of DT Investigators in South Hero, who has worked with the town before, will not be used because he and Page are previously acquainted.
Whitehead said Troidl will provide recommendations for other investigators and as result there may be a delay of a week or two for the investigation to get underway and concluded.
All officers remain on duty at this point, Whitehead has said.
Last week Chief Page said he believes an investigation is appropriate. “I want the people to know that there is transparency in the police department, and we are not going to cover up anything. I believe in our officers and that they act professionally and I don’t fear any investigation.”
