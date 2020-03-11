MONTPELIER, VT – To support the ongoing work of the Vermont Department of Health and expand the capacity of state government to coordinate the COVID-19 response, Gov. Phil Scott has ordered additional state agencies and departments to activate through the Vermont State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). The activation is in accordance with the State Emergency Management Plan and will organize efforts, as well information sharing and communications with local and state officials.
The SEOC will begin regular daily operations today at 7:30 a.m. and will house the multi-disciplinary team of state agency and department representatives currently assigned. The SEOC will work closely with the Health Department’s Health Operations Center to ensure preparedness for the potential of widespread transmission of COVID-19, as well as the implementation of community mitigation measures as they become necessary. The health operations center has been activated since early February.
