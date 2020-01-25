NEWPORT CITY — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott set aside $1.5 million in the proposed state capital budget to find new space for the Orleans Superior Court in Newport City - and hopefully help spur redevelopment of the city’s downtown.

Ted Brady, deputy secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce, said Friday that a new courthouse space could be “an anchor tenant” in a private development in the vacant lots left behind in the EB-5 scandal.

