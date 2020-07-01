Gov. Scott, Administration Unveil Recovery Grants, Still Concerned For Businesses

On Wednesday Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and other administration officials unveiled the latest information and guidance on the state’s economic recovery grants and outlined ongoing concerns for the state’s business environment.
The grants will be funded by some of the money allocated to Vermont by the federal government in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. About a month ago Scott’s team delivered a proposal for economic stimulus and aid and the grants, which businesses can start applying for on Monday, are the result of subsequent modification and passage by the Vermont legislature.
“Our businesses and their employees drive our economy, put food on the tables of Vermonters, and make our local communities better places to live,” said Scott. “Helping these businesses survive is essential to the future of our state. These economic recovery grants are a first step to ensuring our economy survives this period, so we can look to thrive in the wake of this pandemic.”
While Scott and his team are gearing up to implement the grants, there remains concern that they may not offer enough help to the state’s many businesses that have suffered losses throughout the last several months of the pandemic. In order to qualify for the first round of grants, a business would have had to have suffered a 75 percent loss of revenues in one month compared to last year. That threshold will soon be reduced to 50 percent when the latest legislative bills get to the governor’s desk, but he feels a lot of businesses that don’t meet that level of loss may still need help.
“I’m concerned with all the businesses actually,” said Scott. “Some of the restaurants that decided to do whatever they could to stay open — curbside service and so forth — obviously hurt their bottom line, but thought it was important to stay open. I’d hate to see them penalized in this way, just by trying to stay open and having the revenue coming in, but their bottom line is fully depleted. I’m just concerned about some of those businesses on the fringe, so to speak, that are really in danger or on the brink of ruin.”
“I just wanted to see as much flexibility as possible in [the grant program], but we have another round to go,” said Scott referencing future potential phases of the recovery grants that will need to be worked out with the legislature when it returns from summer break in August or September. Scott said he believes probably all the money that has been set aside for these grants will be spoken for and there will be more need.
In order to navigate the application process, eligibility requirements, and other aspects of the program, the administration has set up a clearing house of information on the Agency of Commerce and Community Development website. The grants will be distributed on a first come-first served basis.
“We realize there are a lot of moving parts and multiple pieces of legislation that have been passed over the last few weeks, with different implications for different sectors and creating confusion in the business community,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. “We are developing a system where the ACCD grant resource center will work as the central place to direct businesses to the right application and eligibility requirements. It is our goal to distribute these funds as quickly and as seamlessly as possible, within weeks of an approved application.”
Goldstein acknowledged the difficulty and the enormity of the crisis and that the losses are still unfolding for many businesses.
“This is still alive. It’s still with us,” she said. “We do think the losses and the needs outstrip whatever assistance was available.”
Goldstein said there are about 70,000 businesses total in the state, but administration officials are uncertainly now how many are in dire need. They believe this upcoming round of grants may reveal the scope of the need. In its initial proposal, the Scott Administration had requested $250 million be set aside for the various financial assistance programs.
“We know going in we aren’t going to be able to help everyone — which is a terrible feeling to have,” said Goldstein. “We are empathetic and understand that this is not going to help everybody and this is not going to save everybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.