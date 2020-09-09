MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the launch of a new online system for temporary registrations and license plates for private vehicle sales.

“This pandemic has changed the way Vermonters do business, and the DMV is no exception,” said Gov. Scott. “This new capability allows customers to print a temporary plate and registration for the vehicle they purchased, which is an important step forward in providing better service to Vermonters.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments