MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott recently announced that the Vermont Department of Public Service has launched a Line Extension Customer Assistance Program (LECAP). LECAP provides up to $3,000 in assistance to help consumers extend telecommunications lines to their homes, with $2 million in total funds available.

This program was passed through Act 137 and developed in response to the COVID-19 emergency to help Vermonters access broadband.

