Gov. Scott Announces Planning Grants Benefiting Local Towns

Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced the support of 29 municipal planning projects totaling $598,997 dollars. Among them are several local recipients.
Municipal Planning Grants are intended to stimulate economic development, grow housing opportunities, and ensure adequate public infrastructure.
“Municipal Planning Grants help communities connect the dots by funding the tools and resources they use to plan ahead,” said Governor Scott. “From data gathering to outreach and design, planning is an essential component for infrastructure investments we need to make.”
Since 1998, the Municipal Planning Grant program has provided over $14 million to 237 cities and towns.
The local awardees this year are the following:
Bradford: The project will identify gaps in housing and remove barriers to sustainable economic development and growth in town, with a special focus on housing in the core area served by water and sewer. Total Project Cost: $23,000; Grant Funds Awarded: $20,700
Craftsbury: Funds will be used to update the town plan to connect Craftsbury by integrating prior plans and developing a shared vision for village vitality, recreation, and open space. Total Project Cost: $16,005; Grant Funds Awarded: $14,405
Glover: Funds will help implement plans to improve the Town Green by moving community priorities like accessibility and landscaping improvements for community events — into design and engineering, so they are shovel-ready for construction funding. Total Project Cost: $29,325; Grant Funds Awarded: $26,392
Lyndon, Brighton, Burke and St. Johnsbury: Working in partnership with Northeastern Vermont Development Association, the towns will use the funds to develop a regional lodging needs assessment and feasibility study, which will provide a framework to site and develop lodging accommodations to sustainably support the region’s growing recreational economy. Total Project Cost: $44,000; Grant Funds Awarded: $39,600
Newbury: Funds will help the town update its town plan to address statutory requirements and housing shortages, as well as enhance energy planning. Total Project Cost: $14,594; Grant Funds Awarded: $13,134
