Gov. Scott Appoints Orleans County Resident To Fish And Wildlife Board
Vermont Fish & Wildlife urges wearing a fluorescent “hunter orange” hat and vest while hunting. (VTF&W photo by Chris Ingram)

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Paul F. Noel of Irasburg as the new Fish and Wildlife Board member from Orleans County.

Originally from the northern Adirondacks, Noel earned his bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Management from SUNY Cobleskill. His career includes a first job out of college at the Bald Hill Fish Hatchery in Newark, and a more than three-decade tenure at IBM.

