Gov. Scott Appoints Orleans County Resident To Fish And Wildlife Board

Governor Phil Scott has appointed Paul F. Noel of Irasburg as the new Fish and Wildlife Board member from Orleans County.
Originally from the northern Adirondacks, Noel earned his bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Management from SUNY Cobleskill. His career includes a first job out of college at the Bald Hill Fish Hatchery in Newark, and a more than three-decade tenure at IBM.
Noel’s many outdoor pursuits include fishing, hiking, hunting, nature photography, skiing, snow shoeing, and trapping. He currently volunteers as a chief instructor for the Fish and Wildlife Department’s Hunter and Trapper Education Programs and Let’s Go Fishing Program.
“I have devoted my life to the ethical, sustainable and biologically sound conservation of our natural resources,” said Noel. “I look forward to continuing this work on the Fish and Wildlife Board.”
The Fish and Wildlife Board is a citizen panel that sets Vermont’s rules regulating fishing, hunting, and trapping. The board is informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff and guided by the department’s mission. Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member from each of Vermont’s 14 counties.
“The Board, the public, and Vermont’s wildlife and wild places are fortunate to have Paul stepping into this role,” said Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Paul is a gifted teacher and a skilled hunter, naturalist, and trapper whose dedication to conservation is unmatched.”
