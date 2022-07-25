Vermont Gov. Phil Scott endorsed Joe Benning’s bid for the position of lieutenant governor.

Benning, a resident of Lyndon and a Caledonia County senator, is running against fellow Republican Gregory Thayer, of Rutland, in a Primary contest for the lieutenant governor’s seat. The governor, also a Republican, prefers Benning for the post.

