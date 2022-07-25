Kitty Toll addresses a crowd of supporters gathered at the McDonald Farm in Danville and those watching via online video on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, to witness her formal announcement for the position of Vermont lieutenant governor. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott endorsed Joe Benning’s bid for the position of lieutenant governor.
Benning, a resident of Lyndon and a Caledonia County senator, is running against fellow Republican Gregory Thayer, of Rutland, in a Primary contest for the lieutenant governor’s seat. The governor, also a Republican, prefers Benning for the post.
“As we face serious challenges, we need more elected officials with Joe’s integrity, fairness, and experience to help get results for everyday Vermonters – and he’s earned the respect of his Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Governor Scott said in his statement of support for Benning’s candidacy. “I think Joe has the right attitude. He’s respectful, he’s civil, and he has the same vision that I do for the Republican Party getting back to our roots in terms of fiscal responsibility. I’m a Joe Benning supporter.”
It’s a high-profile endorsement that will generate notice statewide, and it’s among several that he and another local candidate for the statewide office have received ahead of the Aug. 9 Primary.
In the Democratic Primary, candidate for lieutenant governor Kitty Toll, of Danville, has gotten endorsements from two former Vermont governors: Governor Madeleine Kunin and Governor Howard Dean. She also has the backing of Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce, and a long list of current former state legislators.
“Kitty will step into the Lieutenant Governor’s Office on day one and deliver for Vermonters. I am thrilled to endorse her candidacy,” notes Kunin in her endorsement statement.
Benning’s support from Governor Scott follows a previous endorsement from Vermont Governor Jim Douglas.
