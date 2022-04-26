Gov. Scott Highlights Employment In Weekly Conference

Gov. Phil Scott hit the road Tuesday for his weekly press conference and visited “Vermont’s Largest Job Fair” to highlight the state’s labor and demographic challenges.
Scott visited the job fair hosted by Associated General Contractors of Vermont at the Champlain Vally Expo where over 150 employers from across the state set up to attract job seekers and students about to enter the workforce to thousands of available jobs.
“My hope is that you will have a better understanding of why I’m so concerned and why we need to address these challenges,” opened Scott, who was accompanied by Mathew Barewicz, Director of Economic & Labor Market Information at the Vermont Department of Labor, Mike Harrington, Labor Commissioner, and Lindsay Kurrle, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Barewicz explained that Vermont had a moderate increase in population in the 2020 Census, defying expectations for it the population to remain relatively flat. Despite the state’s overall gain, 3 counties shrank, including Caledonia and Essex counties by 3.2% and 6.2% respectively.
Exacerbated by the pandemic, all Vermont counties are off their “peak” labor force size and Caledonia and Essex counties are 2 of 6 counties that have experienced a 15% or greater decline in the labor force.
This, combined with the overall aging of Vermont’s population with a larger portion of the population being 55 or older than 20 years ago is part of the demographic challenge that Scott has focused on.
“We’ve been experiencing downward pressure on our labor force for about the last 10 years,” said Barewicz, noting drops in both the prime working-age of 35-54, as well as a lower labor participation rate among teens and an overall reduction in Vermonters under the age of 20.
Essex County has had the biggest drop in k-12 enrollment, at a 21.2% reduction over the last decade. Caledonia County was middle of the pack at an 11.9% reduction in k-12 enrollment and Orleans had the smallest reduction in enrollment in the state at 7.9%.
The state officials highlighted the student enrollment numbers to demonstrate that the demographic concerns Vermont faces are expected to continue if the state doesn’t do more to attract people to Vermont and help people.
“If we don’t right this ship, we will continue to see our workforce shrink,” said Scott. “That’s fewer nurses, childcare providers, contractors to build homes, roads and install utilities, truck drivers to bring in materials, grocery workers to feed us, and pharmacists to help us with our health. These impacts affect every single one of our labor sectors.”
Scott also noted that fewer students would add more pressure to the state college system.
Barewicz suggested that while Caledonia and Essex counties stand out in recent population shifts, the economy can behave like a pendulum which could mean the region now has greater availability of housing relative to the rest of the state and could lead to a future influx of people taking advantage of that.
Scott said he has prioritized investment in the rural corners of the state to give all 14 counties a chance to improve.
Kurrle also highlighted the NEK’s growing reputation outside of Vermont for outdoor recreation opportunities being a point that would attract people to the region.
The State of COVID
The governor and his team did not discuss COVID case developments during this week’s press conference. The weekly data and modeling report produced by the Health Department and Department of Financial Regulation show that new cases rose again this week, from a daily average of 261 to 283. Hospitalizations were also up with the daily average of new admissions rising from 6 last week to 11.7 this week and the number people currently hospitalized rising as well.
There have been 9 deaths reported thus far in April, which is on pace to be the lowest monthly total since last July.
In the Northeast Kingdom the daily average for new cases in the three counties has leveled off at about 15 cases per day for over a week.
