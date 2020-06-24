Gov. Phil Scott detoured from his typical coronavirus updates on Wednesday to draw attention to the state’s poor performance thus far responding the 2020 U.S. Census, and it was revealed the Northeast Kingdom lags behind much of the rest of the state.
“To put it bluntly, our response rate remains very low, so we are asking Vermonters to take about 5 minutes today to complete their census form,” said Scott.
Vermont ranks near the bottom in the country in response thus far, with only 54.7 percent of household responding as of Wednesday, according to data on the 2020census.gov website. Only West Virginia, Maine, New Mexico and Alaska have lower response rates, as well as Puerto Rico, which is included in the count. The highest state is Minnesota, at 71.2 percent response.
“Having a complete and accurate count of our population is critical in so many ways,” noted Scott. “To make sure we have fair representation at all levels of government, and to determine the level of federal funds we receive. Receiving the right amount of federal support is always important so we are getting back at least what Vermonters are putting in.”
Vermont Commissioner of Libraries Jason Broughton, who is helping lead the state’s complete count efforts for the census, noted that Essex County has the lowest response rate so far in the state. Essex is at 34.3 percent, Orleans is 4th lowest at 46.8 percent and Caledonia County is 7th with 56.4 percent. The highest is in Chittenden County at 70.8 percent.
“The Northeast Kingdom is definitely what we would consider a very unique geographic location,” said Broughton. “You do have a variety of people who have second homes and in some cases third homes.” Broughton also noted that a principal method of self-response to the census is online, which can be impeded by the NEK’s broadband connectivity issues.
Besides the financial implications of an under-count, Broughton said if a region like the NEK was under-counted it could be a consideration when representation in the State Legislature is recalculated.
“The census affects our community every day,” said Broughton. “We ask that everyone please be counted in Vermont.”
Scott pointed out that the amount of some federal coronavirus relief funds were determined by census data, but in normal times the data can impact other federal funding.
“Even in the best of times an accurate count is essential for our state and local budgets,” said Scott. “We need to do better. … If we don’t fully account for our population, another state will get that money for their roads, schools, hospitals and more.”
New Hampshire ranks 26th with a response rate of 61.3 percent. Coos County is 9th out of 10 counties at 46.6 percent response and Grafton is 7th at 48.3 percent.
Both Scott and Broughton pointed out that it only takes about 5 minutes to complete the census questionnaire and it can be done online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mailing the questionnaire booklet back that every household should have received.
