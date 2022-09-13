Gov. Phil Scott and members of his administration highlighted their recent trip to Montreal to bolster the economic bond between Vermont and Quebec Province.
Scott said he and his team met with numerous companies while there, including players in the aerospace sector looking to expand into the U.S. that expressed potential interest in Vermont’s northern airports, including Newport’s airport.
Quebec is Vermont’s largest international trading partner, with over $5 billion in trade and another 2 million Canadians visiting the state as tourists each year before the pandemic. Scott also noted that in 2021 there were 73 Canadian-owned businesses that employed nearly 3,000 people in Vermont.
Scott, Agency of Commerce and Community Development Sec. Lindsay Kurrle and Commissioner of Economic Development Joan Goldstein all spoke about the importance of bolstering economic ties and expanding opportunities with Canadian companies during their briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
Of Vermont’s airports, Scott said there was interest from some looking to expand into the U.S.
“Everyone I spoke to has an interest in some of the other airports as well, whether it be Highgate, Newport and even here in Berlin,” said Scott.
Scott said, though, that despite the interest, Vermont is in competition with other states and their may be limitations to the services and infrastructures at some of Vermont’s local airports that could limit development.
“Some of the challenges is they are very aggressive, they want to move quickly, they want warehouse space, and they want it this year,” said Scott. “We are going to have to look at different strategies to accomplish this mission.” Scott also noted speed bumps with some of Vermont’s permitting processes could impact any potential investment.
The Orleans County airport near the Newport City and Coventry town line was first opened 77 years ago and was known as Newport State Airport for decades. In 2015 it was renamed the Northeast Kingdom Internation Airport amid millions of dollars in federal and state investment. The airport features two runways, one of which was expanded by 1,000 feet to a total of 5,300 feet about a decade ago, as well as a full-parallel taxiway, a new fuel farm, a wastewater system, and a snow removal equipment building to house machinery used to maintain runways in the frigid Kingdom winters.
At the time of its 75 anniversary, a release from the airport and VTRANS indicated the airport has space available for the development of new aviation-related businesses in private and corporate hangars.
The airport had been the site of a proposed development by Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger, who proposed building a terminal and bonded warehouse at the airport as an ancillary development to the EB-5 projects launched throughout the Northeast Kingdom. The plans at the airport, which were to include an airplane assembly facility, never went beyond the design stage and collapsed with federal and state investigations related to the EB-5 scandal
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.