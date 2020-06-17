Gov. Scott Offers Optimism On Virus But Concern For Economy

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott struck an optimistic tone while discussing the latest developments in the state’s response to the pandemic but offered more a more sobering take on economic conditions during his press conference Wednesday.
Despite a recent outbreak in the Winooski area, state officials say Vermont’s trend of new cases in encouraging and will now allow the state to cautiously open visitation at nursing homes and hospitals. Scott said the positive data has also given what he hopes is a glimpse of the end of the tunnel, when it comes to managing the pandemic through business and social restrictions.
“Nothing would make me happier than to get to a point where we didn’t have this state of emergency, where we didn’t have to have this unwinding where we were going back to some semblance of normalcy,” said Scott. “Every day we get closer to that.”
On Monday Scott extended the state of emergency until July 15, in part to afford administrative officials the authority to continue to manage the pandemic. Part of the state’s calculus takes into consideration conditions in neighboring states, and the travel and quarantine restrictions Vermont has in place.
“In comparison to where we were, even a week ago - two weeks ago, the numbers are coming down drastically,” Scott said of surrounding regions like Boston and New York that have been cause for concern previously. “That’s good news for us because the rest of the northeast will follow,” said Scott.
Scott said he expects the picture will come into better clarity by the middle of July and if things continue to trend the way they are he believes Vermont will soon see a further loosening of retail capacity limits and outdoor gathering sizes, which would help accommodate weddings and the like. He also is hopeful the state of emergency would be over by Labor Day, while cautioning that some restrictions may remain for the foreseeable future on significantly larger events, like fairs.
“if everything keeps moving in the direction we are seeing today I have no reason to believe that the state of emergency wouldn’t be over by then,” said Scott of Labor Day.
“When we see [the Northeast] start to get healthier then it gives me some optimism that we are going to be able to get through this in the next couple of months,” he said.
While Scott struck an encouraging tone on the latest trends in controlling the spread of the virus, he has significant concerns about the state’s economy.
“We can see light at the end of the tunnel, we can see where we are going to be able to have more people coming to visit our state in a safe way,” he said, “But we have to, again from an economic stand point, we have to make sure we have businesses here that have been able to survive this.”
Scott spoke repeatedly during the press conference about the ongoing economic concerns and his hopes that the legislature will advance more legislation to provide immediate support to Vermont businesses from the economic relief funds passed through the Federal CAREs Act. The Scott administration outlined a multi-phase $400 million economic aid package funded through the federal dollars a few weeks ago. The legislature has since been working on various measures related to Scott’s proposals.
Scott said it’s important to get this money out just as quick as possible.
“Getting this money out the door is critical for the survival of many, many businesses throughout Vermont,” he said.
He raised concerns about what he described as “the crumbling nature of our economic foundation” and the ripple effect from businesses struggling and failing to the resulting impact on employment and beyond.
“If they don’t survive then we have this systemic unemployment gap that we will see in the future and leading to a lot of other issues, in terms of societal issues, over the next couple of years.”
Scott cited the struggles in the hospitality sector, including restaurants, hotels, B&B’s as especially needing help.
While concerned about the state of the economy Scott said he is still hopeful and will continue to work with the legislature to get more relief before the legislature takes its summer break.
“I believe fundamentally we need to fix the fractured economic foundation that we have right now that can see. These businesses who provide jobs to hundreds and thousands of Vermonters are at risk right now. We see 50,000 people on unemployment right now,” said Scott. “We need them to get back to work. We need to make sure that we are protecting these businesses so they are ready and able when a lot of these restrictions are removed.”
