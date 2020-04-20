Gov. Scott Offers Some Comfort To NVU Supporters, But Says No Easy Solutions

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott offered some words that might encourage Northern Vermont University supporters while at the same time acknowledging there are no easy solutions to very challenging problems facing the state.
The comments came during a press conference on the COVID-19 response Monday morning held by Scott and other state officials. Scott said he was encouraged that the Vermont State College System Board of Trustees, of which he is a member as governor, delayed their vote on a proposal to shutter NVU and Vermont Technical College in Randolph as a result of significant budget issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposal was unveiled Friday by VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding and met by a torrent of opposition from faculty, staff, students, alumni and municipal and state leaders from the regions that would be affected by the closure of the NVU campuses in Lyndon and Johnson and the VTC campus in Randolph. The proposal would preserve Castleton University and the VTC campus in Williston.
Scott said he felt the proposal favored Chittenden County.
“Obviously I’m very concerned about the rural parts of our state,” said Scott. “I’ve talked about this again over the last three or four years. A lot of the economic activity is focused on Chittenden County. That’s part of the plan that’s become, I think, public at this point - the trustees feel as though putting more investment in Chittenden County is the answer as they close these other two facilities, Johnson and Lyndon in particular. From my standpoint, if we are going to invest money, I would rather see the Chittenden County operation close and we try and do whatever we can to keep the other rural campuses open.”
Scott said these were some of the discussions and debate that needed to move forward as state and VSCS officials decide what to prioritize and what the state is willing to work without. Scott reiterated that he acknowledged the proposal favored Chittenden County at the expense of rural counties.
“Absolutely, I believe the ripple effect it will have in the rural parts of the state are significant, particularly in Caledonia County and Lamoille County,” said Scott. “Time and time again we see statistics that … we are fortunate to have Chittenden County in the mix as an economic engine in some respects, but my focus has been to try and help all 14 counties because one county is doing pretty well and the other 13 are struggling. We are seeing that from a demographic trend, all the way through to education opportunities in K-12 and so forth. I’m of the mindset that we should be focusing on what we can do to help the rural parts of the state as well, because Chittenden County is doing OK.”
Despite that support, Scott noted that the challenges facing the Vermont State College System are significant and not necessarily unexpected.
“The trustees have been under immense pressure. They’ve been dealing with this for a number of years,” Scott said of the budget shortfalls faced by the college system.
Scott addressed the perceived suddenness of last week’s announcement and the votes of no confidence taken by the NVU faculty assemblies and alumni councils over the weekend.
“I think it was a little swift in some respects on Friday, and then have a vote on Monday, so I’m pleased to see that they decided to wait at least a week so that we can absorb this and consider this over the next, at least, seven days,” said Scott. “From that standpoint it could have been rolled out differently, but again, I have to reiterate that this was something that the chancellor and the trustees have been advocating for quite some time. They came to the legislature and to the administration with a plan asking for increased amounts of up to $25 million for them to stay afloat this year, so this is again, this isn’t unexpected but (the pandemic) accelerated this situation.”
Just prior to the governor’s press conference a large contingent of NVU and VTC supporters staged a protest car parade through Montpelier.
“Sometimes democracy is noisy and disruptive and they have every right to show their displeasure and so we accept that,” said Scott.
There will be no easy solutions to the problems facing VSCS, which has been dealing with dwindling student numbers and revenues for years and now comes under the added pressure presented by the pandemic, Scott warned, while also noting that the financial pressures are being felt across all aspects of life in Vermont.
“This may be the tip of the iceberg in some respects,” said Scott. “We are going to have a lot of pending need throughout, whether it’s municipalities, whether it’s our health care system, and our hospitals and other institutions, as well as education - and that could be on the k-12 as well as higher ed.”
Scott said he sees these challenges perhaps being a catalyst for reinventing the education system from the ground up and from early education up.
“I think that we have an opportunity at this point in time to rethink our education system in its entirety,” said Scott. “I just think that we are spending a lot of money for education, and if we could better coordinate in some way, that we could - without raising taxes, without raising more money - we could have a much, much different scenario, a much better situation in terms of education.”
Scott noted the state spends over $1.8 billion on K-12 and another $100 million on higher education. “This may be the opportunity for us to get creative and develop the best education system possible, best system possibly in the country, maybe in the world,” said Scott. “We are so small and unique and nimble, we should be able to do this, but we are all going to have to work together.”
