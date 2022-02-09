Gov. Scott Outlines Cell Coverage Proposal

Gov. Phil Scott and state officials highlighted an administration proposal to improve cell coverage across the state by investing over $50 million to construct new towers and spur expanded coverage.
Scott and Department of Public Safety Commissioner June Tierney discussed the proposal that was part of Scott’s budget plan during the state’s media briefing Tuesday.
Scott said while recent years have seen a focus and emphasis on improving broadband connectivity across the state, cell service needed investment as well.
“Even though broadband has received a lot of attention, anybody, like me, who has driven around the state a lot can tell you it’s time we bring Vermont into the 21st century with cell service as well,” said Scott.
The proposal is to spend $51 million of infrastructure money made available to Vermont in the American Rescue Plan to evaluate existing coverage and needs, and build 100 towers in rural portions of the state with limited or no cell coverage.
Scott and Tierney said cell service was important for public safety, the economy, education, health care and tourism, and was an issue of equity as well for Vermonters.
“Cell coverage is a necessity and it’s an area where we need to do much, much better,” said Scott. “It’s not a luxury, it’s an expectation.”
Scott said the proposal was in line with his contention that 1-time pandemic money should be spent on transformative tangible initiatives and that public investment in cell service is required to close the coverage gaps. Scott noted it would be difficult to fund a project like this in the future without the federal money.
“If you agree reliable cell service across the state is critical I encourage you to reach out and ask [the Vermont Legislature] to make it a priority,” said Scott.
“Many people in Vermont do not have cell service that allows them to prosper as fellow Vermonters do in population centers,” said Tierney, noting the more rural areas have a market gap because they lack the population density to make them profitable for carriers to invest in the necessary equipment and towers.
According to a 2018 drive study of Vermont’s roadways, 62 percent of roads have marginal service, 10 percent of roads lack a signal entirely, and 70 percent have only 1 of the major carriers, which results in those with means sometimes having 2 different phones to ensure coverage.
Tierney said the proposal would establish a partnership between DPS, the Agency of Transportation, the Department of Public Safety, regional planners, communities and others..
DPS has already begun updating the drive test so current data can help shape the decision process for where the needs are greatest and where to site proposed towers, said Tierney.
“This program will have a robust community engagement process for identifying tower sites,” said Tierney, who added communities will be able to voice concerns or desires for proposed locations and coverage.
“This approach makes respect for the will of the community the north star of our planning process,” she added.
Clay Purvis, director of Telecommunications and Connectivity at the Department of Public Service, said there are parts of every corner of the state that needs expanded coverage, including the Northeast Kingdom.
“We have heard from many folks in the Northeast Kingdom who are in need of service,” said Purvis, noting the stretch of Route 2 between Marshfield and St. Johnsbury, Route 14 between Montpelier and Craftsbury (and north of Craftsbury), areas of Morgan, Westfield, Wheelock, Sutton, Canaan as some of the known areas.
“Pretty much the entire Northeast Kingdom is in need of improved cell coverage,” he added. “While cell service in the Northeast Kingdom is lacking, it is not much worse than other areas of the state. Central, southwest and northwest Vermont also have trouble spots. And there are even many dead zones in Chittenden County.”
Scott said public investment is necessary to fill coverage that private companies have deemed unprofitable and are unlikely to cover without financial investment.
