Gov. Phil Scott, members of his administration, and federal emergency response officials detailed the ongoing recovery work from last week’s flooding across the state.
“It’s clear we still have a lot of work ahead of us,” said Scott. “Vermonters continue to inspire me with their resilience and can-do attitude.”
Scott ran through the various resources available to individuals and businesses who were impacted by the flooding. The state has created a clearing house of information at vermont.gov/flood .
“It’s important to be clear and level-set expectations,” added Scott. “These FEMA funds are not for businesses.”
Scott acknowledged that many businesses were affected by flooding, either by direct damage or indirect loss of business, and stressed their importance to Vermont’s overall economy.
While individuals in the disaster-declared counties that sustained damage to their homes and property are entitled to FEMA grants, the principal assistance for businesses is in the form of low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.
Scott described the tours he took in recent days of flood-damaged communities, including the trip he made on Monday to Hardwick with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Scott cited the destruction of the Inn by the River in Hardwick as the kind of challenges and tough decisions facing business owners.
The owners, Freda and Perry Hollyer, bought the motel in their retirement several years ago and fixed up the business while living there and turned it around and made it a special and essential to the vitality of the community, said Scott. “Do they want to take another loan to put into the venture in their 70s?,” he asked. Scott said many are facing tough decisions and the state is trying to get creative to find ways to help businesses, but some help will be needed from Congress and the federal government. “We will do all we can but we don’t have the resources to make them whole,” he said.
Scott and Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes stressed the importance of reaching out for help and the available resources.
State and federal officials gave a recap of what’s happened thus far while indicating a lot of work remains to assess the damage, and it’s a long road to restoration.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison indicated that 211 people had been rescued as part of the flood response, including from homes, vehicles, trees, a floating hot tub and a floating dumpster. There had been just one death thus far attributed to the floods, but Morrison warned of dangers from debris and compromised electrical systems during the cleanup and recovery phase.
The state’s fire safety and hazmat teams have also been busy, with the hazmat teams fielding 50% of their average annual call volume since the floods.
Morrison also noted the state was working hard to connect volunteers with needs across the state and urged Vermonters to visit www.vermont.gov/volunteer to register as a volunteer and to be patient while they work to match volunteers with missions.
Morrison said the state system was not intended to replace grassroots volunteerism within communities, which are effective ways to assist neighbors.
“Clean and dry is the rallying cry of the day,” she said.
Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn indicated that as of Wednesday, 12 state roads remained closed, 12 state roads were partially open with one lane, five state bridges were closed with one completely washed away and known damage to 4 others, and 64 miles of railway mostly in the Rutland to Bellow Falls area were still closed. Scott also noted the 100s of miles of local roads that were also damaged that will take weeks and months to repair.
Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts indicated that as of Friday, 7,000 acres of farmland had been reported damaged to USDA’s Farm Service Agency, and he was certain that number was higher on Wednesday and urged farmers to continue to report damage to the FSA.
William Roy, the coordinating officer from FEMA, noted that support grants for individuals were starting to flow since the disaster declaration on Friday, and teams of FEMA personnel were in communities continuing to assess the damage, connect with residents and help people get the necessary assistance. Roy also noted that work was continuing to determine if additional counties would be added to the disaster declaration. For instance, while Hardwick was hit hard, Caledonia County has not yet been included in the disaster declaration.
Roy explained that the assessment takes into account the number of homes destroyed as part of the federally mandated requirements for a disaster declaration and while the first six counties were able to be declared based on imagery alone, other counties required additional assessment.
“I believe in a short period of time we will hear about the addition of more counties,” he said.
Scott said he was also concerned by the ongoing weather. “It seems as every time we catch a break and we get a day or two of sunshine and drying out, we get another rain event,” he said.
