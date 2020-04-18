MONTPELIER — At the Governor’s press conference about the latest information on the Coronavirus in Vermont on Friday, he and his cabinet said that public safety remains the top priority during the pandemic to keep the health system strong and stop the spread.
A reopening of the economic spigot by a careful quarter turn was announced, with very specific, low-number allowances for specific businesses, such as one- or two-person construction crews. He said one- to two-person workplaces which follow social distancing and conditions issued by the state will be permitted starting Monday stressing it’s not the type of work “it’s the how.”
Scott said, “This is all about public safety.”
“We all know the heavy toll this has cost,” said Scott, saying, “Vermonters have stepped up to save lives.”
Scott said there will not be “just a flick of the switch to reopening to an infinite number of people,” when asked if large gatherings would have to wait until a vaccine is developed, which could be a year off.
Creative ideas, like 30 to 40 people at a movie theater sitting well spaced was one innovative idea around how a business could re-open, said the state’s health commissioner, as questions about businesses slowly reopening begin.
The governor said drive-in movie theaters may be making a comeback.
Scott said he realizes that some feel that the economic fallout has been too much, but he said thousands of lives have been saved. He said the steps taken will result in a less severe economic impact, and the past five weeks has resulted in the state seeing lower than 4 percent growth rate in recent days, saying that is all the result of hard work and sacrifice by everyone across the state, “and I can’t thank you enough.”
Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak shared modeling, and Scott emphasized that the state is beginning to see daylight but is “not out of the woods yet.” He said continued vigilance, including social distancing, wearing masks and “washing our hands … a lot” remains critical to not put Vermonters’ lives at risk.
A total of $850 million in federal help for businesses has come to financial institutions in Vermont, making the state the third highest per capita and nearly 5,000 businesses will be tapping into that help, said Pieciak.
Scott said everyone is going to have to find ways to work and live until a vaccine is developed, saying until then, “We’re still going to have this virus among us.”
“If Vermonters continue to do their part, I believe we can look forward to opening the economic spigot … as I’ve said before this will not be an opening of the floodgates, instead we will slowly turn on the spigot a quarter of a turn at a time,” based on data and scientific input. He said, “No one wants to get everyone back to work more than me.”
Scott emphasized, “Each of us individually has to be smart and has to be vigilant, that’s what we’ve worked to do in planning for this first turn of the spigot.”
He said officials have developed a handful of guiding principles, keeping the state’s eyes on scientific data; maintaining readiness including inventory of tests and Personal Protective Equipment to support health care workers including purchasing more equipment and supplies to fight outbreaks of any size, ventilator and bed supply and more; increasing testing and tracing to make testing more widely available, with the long-term goal to be to test anyone with symptoms and all who have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.
Scott said identifying, isolating, tracing and stopping infections is critical to stop the spread.
He said having people working smarter and safer is critical, saying it’s not a question of if we will re-start the economy, “but how.”
Protections for customers and employees on the front lines will be critical to maintain the public health, said Scott — Vermonters should expect tele-commuting and remote work to continue “for the foreseeable future.”
A slow, methodical reopening of some businesses will be rolled out by the state.
Child care for parents who work will be an important part of the plan.
How to re-open recreation, retail and dining businesses amid the ongoing need for careful social distancing is also part of the five principles, announced by the governor on Friday. He said he is working with other state governors on slow reopening measures.
The first businesses to reopen, including one- to two-person crews in trades, and low or no contact workers will be allowed to return to work very carefully, “Operations are limited to a maximum of two workers per location,” and they must wear masks, said the governor. “Employees must stay home if showing any symptoms of illness.”
Some non-essential retail may be able to reopen if they meet strict safety guidelines, minimum employees and curbside pickup. He said farmers’ markets will be allowed to open on May 1 with guidelines now under development with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.
Scott said, “I know there are many who will think we are moving too quickly and others who believe we should flip the switch and re-open the economy right now.”
He said everyone’s collective sacrifices mean a lot, “I’m committed to helping Vermonters live, work and play smarter as we emerge from this crisis … I know together we can build on our project, stay united in this work,” said Scott.
Unemployment insurance benefits are advancing with a “significant backlog” being cleared, but Scott said, “I know it’s not enough, and it’s not the total answer … we will pull whatever leverage we can.”
Traditional unemployment claims will be addressed over the weekend, and if they have not been, he has advised the treasury to begin writing $1,200 checks to anyone in need.
DFR Commissioner Pieciak followed Scott, and offered an update on his expert team’s forecast on the impacts of COVID-19 in Vermont.
He first touched on Vermont’s peak of the virus, and he said the daily numbers of new cases, height of demand on hospitals, and number of people in Vermont with the virus are the three touch points being tracked.
He said the rate of growth continues to slow, saying, “It is now safe to assume we have reached our peak for new, confirmed cases in Vermont.”
Pieciak said, “We are continuing on a more positive trajectory,” needing about half the resources originally forecast. He said a reduction in demand is expected in the near future.
He said, “It is clear there are still hundreds of active cases in Vermont … our modeling assumes that social distancing measures will remain in place.
Relaxing our social distancing measures too quickly … has the potential to quickly jolt us back to a much more severe scenario. This better-than-expected outcome is not happening by chance,” said Pieciak. “Our most recent mobility data indicates that Vermonters are continuing to sacrifice … and are continuing to stay home.”
The state’s orders were put into place at an appropriate time and state residents have heeded the government’s warnings, said Pieciak. He said the growth rate shrunk due to the social distancing measures, with a reduction in growth rate from 40 percent to 10 percent within two weeks. “We saw our growth rate decline down to under 4 percent … these early interventions had an impact.”
In the final slide shared by Pieciak from early April, he said the forecast showed up to 2,000 deaths in Vermont could have resulted and it appears the care everyone is taking is continuing to save lives and averting tragedy of that magnitude.
Pieciak said during the 1918 pandemic, social distancing put in place in cities showed better health and economic outcomes, according to analysis from the Federal Reserve and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said, “We are up to 35 total deaths in Vermont … the majority of the country is in a more severe situation than that.”
“We continue on a daily basis to hear about utilization of hospital beds, ICU beds, utilization of ventilators … one wants to wait about 14 days after you think you’ve reached a plateau,” said Levine.
He said public health practice and clinical data will be relied on for workers wishing to return to jobs.
“However as more data emerges there will be periodic review,” said Levine. “We will be watching that very closely.”
Levine said, “Things change on a rapid basis and we want to be up to date all of the time.”
Commissioner Michael Harrington, of the Vermont Department of Labor, apologized for delays with unemployment benefits, saying the department has been trying very hard to keep up with what he called “unthinkable circumstances.” He said he knows many Vermonters are feeling pain and they are working hard to put money in people’s pockets.
“That’s why we’re going to do better,” said Harrington. He said nearly 80,000 initial claims came in and the department has also been grappling with regulatory challenges which are aimed at preventing fraud have also slowed things. Putting people over process is the governor’s order now “to help Vermonters and get them help quickly,” he said.
More than 34,000 unemployment claims from Vermonters were flagged for issues and need to be resolved, said Harrington saying the department will look into flags later, but will not let those issues prevent help from flowing out to Vermonters, “We will get Vermonters their money,” he said.
Daily updates at labor.vermont.gov will be provided, said Harrington.
“We know too many of you are struggling, we know that you need us and we know that you need us to get this right … and that’s what we’re going to do,” vowed Harrington.
