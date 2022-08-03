Gov. Phil Scott took a joy ride around St. Johnsbury Wednesday morning.
Scott was in town to highlight the Vermont’s efforts to promote the transition to electric vehicles and to pick up the latest addition to the state government’s fleet of EV’s, an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, which will be available as one of the governor’s security detail vehicles.
Scott and Vt. Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn spoke about Vermont’s various incentives to make electric vehicles more affordable, investments in charging infrastructure across the state, and the enthusiastic adoption of EVs within state government.
“As some of you know, I’ve been talking up EVs since I first became governor,” said Scott. “It’s amazing how quickly things have changed and it’s clear we are on the right track here in Vermont with our strategy.”
The transportation sector is Vermont’s largest contributor to greenhouse gases, noted Scott, adding the transition to electric vehicles is essential to combating climate change.
Scott said EVs also cost less to maintain and have a lower operating cost, especially with gas over $4 per gallon.
“This year we’ve invested tens of millions of dollars in EV incentives to make purchasing them more affordable and build out our charging infrastructure,” said Scott.
Vermont is first in the nation in the number of charging stations per capita and first in the nation with the adoption of EVs at 10 registered plug-in vehicles per 1,000 residents, noted Scott and Flynn.
“We are just getting started,” added Scott. “The transition to EVs will take partnerships. It will take private investment, leveraging state and federal grants as well.”
Flynn described the myriad programs Vermont has launched to encourage the transition to EVs, including up to $4,000 for the purchase of new EVs, $5,000 through the Mileage Smart program to help vulnerable Vermonters buy used plug-in hybrid or battery EVs, $400 rebates toward the purchase of an E-bike, and $3,000 incentives to trade in older, higher polluting vehicles for cleaner transportation options.
“The state’s commitment to commercial vehicle electrification is reflected in recent funding allocations,” added Flynn, describing further investments that will be made in community charging installations and fast chargers along highways, as well as AOT’s adoption of EVs in its light duty fleet, noting that AOT had doubled the number of EVs in its fleet and has more on the way.
“AOT is committed to demonstrating that EVs are and will be the norm,” said Flynn.
Pete Deschemps, general manager of Twin State Ford in St. Johnsbury, thanked the governor for allowing the local dealership to assist in delivering his new truck. Scott is believed to be the first governor in the nation with an EV as part of his security detail transportation. Deschemps noted the surprising level of demand the dealership has seen since installing a pair of phase 3 fast chargers just a couple weeks ago and they are already thinking about getting more. Deschemps thanked GMP and Efficiency Vermont for helping with that project.
In a bit of a rare treat, Scott’s security detail allowed him to take the new truck for a spin around town and test it out. So he and several reporters climbed in and hit the road. He headed north out of the Twin State Ford lot along Memorial Drive, remarking about how quiet the truck was, a feature of electric vehicles.
The loop included taking I-91 south from the hospital exit to the Route 2 exit and then back into town. It was as he merged from the exit ramp onto Route 2 that he tried out one of the other features EVs are known for, their acceleration.
“Oh yeah. That’s amazing,” he said as he pressed on the accelerator and the truck shot forward.
The transition to EVs still may have some bumps in the road. Scott noted that the shift away from gas will result in lost fuel taxes, which provide a portion of transportation budgets for road construction and maintenance. This will likely need a national solution, such as user fees, for the best way to fund those infrastructure needs. Scott also mentioned upgrades to the electrical grid may be necessary as greater adoption of EVs takes root. The transition, though, will likely also have as yet unrealized benefits, such as the ability to utilize vehicle batteries as a storage tool for renewable energy generation and to tap into those batteries at moments of emergency or peak demand.
For now, though, Scott is looking forward to seeing how best to integrate the new electric pickup into his official duties and discover its capabilities.
“I hope we send the message that we walk the talk, that we are committed to this. We think this is the future,” said Scott.
