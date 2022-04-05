As has been the case for the last several weeks, Gov. Phil Scott used his administration’s weekly press conference to advocate for initiatives he would like to see in the state’s budget working its way through the legislature.
Scott and Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein discussed proposals the Scott administration has made that were missing from the recently passed House budget in hopes of shaping work underway in the Senate.
“For years I’ve talked about the need to grow the economy and make Vermont more affordable, the Federal money as well as the significant budget surpluses truly give us a once in a lifetime opportunity to take transformative steps forward, which is why I keep talking about it,” said Scott during the media briefing on Tuesday.
Scott said his proposals are designed to work together to have a long-lasting impact and help Vermont overcome persistent challenges that have been around for years. Scott has previously pitched his ideas for housing, broadband, work force development and others. On Tuesday he outline over $100 million in economic development proposals that he has made.
The proposals include $30 million for a Grand List enhancement program that would help communities and building owners invest in buildings and construction that would boost a town’s grand list and expand its tax base.
Another $50 million has been proposed for capital investments that would help small businesses and nonprofits recover and grow and increase economic activity across the state, said Scott.
The final $20 million would be for a business assistance program that would be a Vermont version of the federal PPP loans that would focus on struggling sectors like hospitality, agriculture, the arts and others. The program would have greater flexibility than PPP, said Scott and Goldstein, and have a pathway for the loans to be converted to grants if they met the criteria.
“It is very disappointing that out of over $100 million of proposed economic development initiatives, $0 were allocated by the House leaving the Senate with the tough job of deciding where to find the funding for these important programs,” said Goldstein. “Lets use these funds as they were intended and return economic development initiatives to the state budget.”
Gov. Scott also scoffed at the notion that taxes should be increased this year to help pay for some proposed programs.
“To increase taxes right now, I think most Vermonters would not understand that at all. I don’t understand it,” said Scott. “We’ve had two years of budget surpluses. … It doesn’t pass the straight face test.”
Cases Tick Up Statewide
Gov. Scott and State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso spoke briefly about a slight rise in COVID cases that Vermont has seen the last week or so, but said this was not entirely unexpected and not alarming. The state continues to see low hospitalization rates of people with COVID, which is the metric state officials are relying on more now.
The state has seen a rise in both confirmed cases from tests administered through labs, as well as an increase in self-reported tests submitted online by Vermonter’s using at-home antigen tests.
The state’s 7-day average for PCR test positivity has now risen to 7.2 percent from 3.8 percent about a month ago. This reflects both more positive results and fewer administered tests.
