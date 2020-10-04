Gov. Scott Says Conditions Not Ripe For Border Reopening

The port of entry on Interstate 91 in Derby Line. (File Photo)

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said he doesn’t believe conditions yet support a recent call from the U.S. Senators in Maine and New Hampshire for the Trump Administration to loosen cross border restrictions with Canada.

Last week, Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, and Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine wrote to the Trump Administration and advocated for the resumption of more cross-border travel, arguing it could be done where viral conditions would support the increased flow of people.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments