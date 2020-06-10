Gov. Scott Sees Emergency Declaration Extending At Least A Month

As Vermont slowly unwinds the various business and social restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday he expects the state’s declaration of emergency to continue.
This will represent the third extension of the state of emergency. Scott initially declared the emergency on March 13 and set an expiration for April 15. He subsequently extended the emergency declaration until May 15 and then again until June 15.
When asked Wednesday how much longer he envisioned maintaining the state of emergency he indicated at least another month.
“It won’t be status quo until there’s a vaccine but it might go on for a bit until we can open up all these sectors to close to 100 percent or to whatever the new normal is,” said Scott. “And I’d say that it’s going to take at least another cycle to do that.”
Earlier in the week Scott explained the likely extension as being necessary so the administration could continue to set the parameters deemed necessary to ensure public health without needing additional approval from the legislature, which is expected to recess at some point.
When the state of emergency initially went into effect the Scott administration restricted visitor access to hospitals and facilities that serve the elderly and very ill, prohibited non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people and prohibited non-essential out-of-state travel by state employees. In the initial announcement it was noted schools were to remain open, at least for the time being.
“There is no doubt these are difficult steps that, for a few weeks or possibly months, will change what we do in our daily lives and I also need you to know more may be necessary,” said Scott on March 13.
In the coming days schools would be closed, all non-essential businesses would be shut down, and gatherings would be restricted to fewer than 10, and the general public were advised to stay home except for essential purposes, like obtaining food.
At the time of the first extension, announced on April 10, Scott said, “These are incredibly difficult times, and I know this extension is disappointing news for many. But the fact is, Vermonters are literally saving hundreds of lives by staying home. We are making big sacrifices to save lives, but we cannot let our foot off the gas just yet.”
To date, Vermont has identified 1095 confirmed cases and suffered 55 deaths from COVID-19. As of Wednesday 4 people were hospitalized with the disease with another 7 hospitalized people under investigation for the virus.
On April 17, the state administration announced the intended loosening of business restrictions to slowly get the economy back open, developments that have quickened over the last 6 weeks.
On May 15, during the announcement of the second extension, Scott said, “Vermonters have stepped up in a time of crisis, following guidance from the beginning to quickly slow the spread and keep our health care system from being overwhelmed. These efforts have saved hundreds and hundreds of lives and given us time to build the testing and tracing capacity we need to contain future outbreaks.”
Over the last couple of weeks state health officials have been dealing with an outbreak that has now infected 74 people predominantly in Winooski, as well as a handful of people in Burlington, and surrounding Chittenden County towns. Dr. Mark Levine said Wednesday the state’s increased ability to test and contact trace people connected to the outbreak meant a re-tightening of restrictions was not necessary at this point.
In anticipation of the next extension coming on Monday, Scott spoke of the pace of the reopening.
“We are doing it as quick as we possibly can to get the economy open again and get people back to some sort of normalcy with schools and so forth,” said Scott. “So this is something that people should expect. It will be on Monday and we will extend it again probably for another month.”
