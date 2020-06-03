Gov. Scott, State Considering Regional Approach

Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday he is considering allowing out-of-state visitors from certain regions like New Hampshire’s North Country to enter the state without requiring a quarantine or a test.
Such an announcement may come as soon as Friday, said Scott.
For weeks Scott has said part of his and other state officials’ lingering concerns over reopening the state too fast are the several epicenters of viral activity in close proximity to Vermont, including New York City, Boston and the like. But on Wednesday he referred to the state’s modeling that besides the epicenters also show there are several northeast states that have specific regions with low numbers of COVID-19 cases. As a result, he would like to open the state to visitors from these areas, and hopefully establish reciprocal arrangements for Vermonters to travel there as well.
“You can really see the northern parts of New York, New Hampshire and Maine all have really low case counts,” said Scott, indicating those are some of the regions for which he is looking at easing the quarantine requirements. Scott acknowledged as with other restrictions put in place, the state’s ability to monitor and enforce the provisions would be limited and would largely rely on individuals abiding by the requirements.
In addition, Scott said he would also now consider a more targeted and regional approach to social and business restrictions within the state, although he has no plans to implement such an approach just yet.
“We will consider anything at this point in time,” he said. “My preference would be to open up all sectors at the same time and at the same rate, but again if we have persistent problems in one area we will look at a regional approach.”
The state’s capacity to respond to an outbreak and gains in testing and PPE supply have enabled the state to consider this more targeted approach.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine emphasized the state’s focus on containing new coronavirus cases.
“Always keep in mind there was no opportunity for containment the first go around,” said Levine. “Not because Vermont was unique and different and fell down somehow but because we did not have, even, a test, never mind testing capacity … Nor did we have the appropriate PPE which would allow so much of what we did and tried to do to protect our health care workers.”
Levine described a fundamental shift in cultural and societal understanding, such as physical distancing, face masks, hand washing, and other mitigation strategies, which are now much more widely used and will aid in a more targeted future response.
Levine also noted, “The thing that will be different if there is a resurgence or more viral activity than we anticiapte is this testing capability and the fact that we won’t necessarily have to do every mitigation strategy that the entire country had to adopt on the first go around.”
“I think we could have been in a lot worse position had we not taken some of the steps we took,” Scott also said of the state’s initial state-wide closures across many business sectors.
“I think again as we get better at this, which is difficult for me to say because I don’t want to get good at this, in some respects I’d rather go back to normal, but as we move forward we are learning a lot,” said Scott. “When we contemplate this in the future and we have to contain this and accept what’s happening … I’d much rather take a targeted approach.”
Increased testing and tracing are critical to mitigating future impact from the virus and will allow for that targeted effort, added Scott, who said it’s his hope that the state would not have to shut down large sectors should the virus have a resurgence but could instead isolate outbreaks to different communities of different operations and allow much more of the state to remain open.
“We will hopefully not have to take the same approach that we did in the beginning be cause we’ve learned so much,” said Scott. “It’ll be a much more targeted approach in the future.”
