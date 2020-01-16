Gov. Scott Taps Jennifer Harlow As Orleans County Sheriff

Jennifer Harlow named new Orleans County sheriff. (File Photo)

MONTPELIER — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday announced the appointment of Newport City police officer Jennifer Harlow as the new Orleans County sheriff, filling a vacancy left when former Sheriff Kirk Martin retired in November.

Harlow will be the only female sheriff in Vermont at the time of her appointment, Scott stated.

