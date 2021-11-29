Gov. Phil Scott visited the Northeast Kingdom Monday morning to pick and cut several Christmas trees.
Scott swung by Maple Hill Farm in Barton on a picture-perfect day to chat with farm owners Nick and Stephanie Lussier, find “the perfect trees,” and highlight the forest and farm industries as critical components of the Vermont landscape. He even took a trip down the Lussiers’ sledding hill while scouting his tree selections.
“I’m looking for the perfect tree — no the perfect four trees,” said Scott when greeted by the Lussiers. “Two for the house and two for the office.”
The Lussiers own a 30-acre hillside farm near Nick’s childhood home and have been working it “as a hobby,” said Stephanie, though it’s a hobby that has grown to take as much time as their full-time jobs. Nick planted 2,500 Balsam and Fraser firs when the farm was purchased about a decade ago and they began selling them the last few years as the trees began to reach maturity. While they waited for this first crop of Christmas trees to grow, they began sugaring in a maple bush on the property and quickly expanded operations and developed a savvy online presence to sell their maple products, and now trees all over the country.
Stephanie said they have sold their maple and honey products in all 50 states and while this is their first year selling Christmas trees online, they have already had sales in California, Washington state and Texas.
Nick, who owns and operates a landscaping company in the summer months, does the bulk of the tree pruning, tapping and sugaring. Stephanie, who works in administration at Copley Hospital, handles the marketing, social media, website and books.
The couple received a state technical assistance grant from the Agency of Agriculture a while back to help develop their website for online sales.
“It really took off the last 2 years,” Stephanie said.
The couple welcomed Scott, Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts, Sens. Bobby Starr and Russ Ingalls, and others Monday morning.
“Seriously, they don’t have trees in Vancouver [Washington]?” Scott asked when he heard about their online tree sales.
Scott took his time as he worked his way through the lot, enjoying the crisp air, long-range views, and snow cover while mulling which trees were just right. Scott took advantage of the hill in one of the sleds brought along to haul the hand-cut trees back to the baler.
“I have to say, there are a lot of perfect trees out here,” commented Scott when he had finished his visit. “We just want to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Vermont, as well as take advantage of all the natural resources we have.”
“It was amazing for me to hear from the owners about shipping trees – they ship to Washington state. It’s amazing to me how things have changed,” said Scott. “It’s the new wave and trying to find every opportunity to again make the land work for them and make it work for us as a state.”
According to the 2017 USDA Census, there are 3,650 acres of Christmas tree production in Vermont, across 70 farms with a crop worth more than $2.6 million.
Tebbetts said the Lussiers are an example of Vermont’s many small farms; a hard-working young couple with a diversified operation who also hold full-time jobs as they find creative ways to embrace the working landscape.
“I tried to waste as much time as I could up here,” joked Scott after about an hour at the farm before needing to head back to Montpelier. Besides the trees, he selected a couple wreaths and some other products from the Lussiers’ farm stand. “Maybe we will get lost on the way home.”
