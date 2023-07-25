This weekend Gov. Phil Scott visited Orleans County to assess flood damage and continues to urge residents and businesses across the state to ensure they have reported any damage and losses related to the historic flooding from two weeks ago.
During the state’s latest briefing on the flood Tuesday, Scott remarked on his visit to the Ethan Allen manufacturing facility in Orleans Saturday.
“This weekend I spent time in Orleans County meeting with people who were impacted as well as taking a look at the substantial damage at the Ethan Allen manufacturing facility,” said Scott, who noted he spoke with town officials about the ripple effect the temporary closing will have on the region and the hundreds of employees and families. “Two weeks after the worst of the flooding it’s clear in each community I visit how much work we have ahead of us.”
Scott continued to stress the importance of Vermonters reporting damage related to the flooding, even if the residents or business owners are certain they aren’t eligible for assistance or have already cleaned it up.
“I need to stress it again – everyone, individuals and businesses of all kinds, please report, just report, your damage to 211– either call 211 or even better go to vermont211.org to report your damage,” said Scott. “A few of our counties have not met the threshold for individual assistance and I know they need it. So please help your neighbors and report your damage.”
Orleans County is one of six counties not yet included in the federal disaster declaration. Parts of Orleans County were hit badly by flood waters, including Barton, Orleans and beyond. The Ethan Allen plant, which employs about 240 people, had several feet of flood water and has ceased operations while cleanup efforts continue. Employees impacted by the shutdown are eligible for unemployment benefits.
A flood resource center had been operating in Barton Thursday through Saturday as part of the response for area residents.
VP of Domestic Manufacturing Mike Worth said on Tuesday he hoped to have an update on the cleanup effort Wednesday.
Scott and other state officials described the ongoing recovery efforts, including some special assistance in the Hardwick area to help with food and mobile pharmacy services, since the flooding impacted local stores there as well.
Scott also urged farmers to continue to report damage, with equipment and building damage reported through 211 and damage to crops, fields and livestock to be reported through USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Scott said a separate disaster declaration is being sought from USDA to assist Vermont’s agricultural sector and that a complete reporting of all damage is critical to receiving that declaration.
FEMA’s Will Roy noted the federal agency now had over 450 personnel in the state, with 14 disaster survivor assistance teams going door to door to assist area residents, help them sign up for benefits and to encourage them to contact 211.
“FEMA is here for the long haul,” said Roy, noting while the immediate task was to help individuals get back on their feet the task would transition to rebuilding infrastructure and helping communities overall. “This won’t be a short-term mission for FEMA.”
Scott said Vermont’s Congressional delegation is developing a supplemental funding request for additional federal assistance which would be aided by a full accounting of the scope and breadth of the damage in his several urgings for Vermonters to continue reporting damage.
“FEMA can’t take care of this. We can’t take care of it. We will need a Congressional supplemental bill to help,” said Scott, who also discussed the need to rebuild stronger than before with future flood mitigation in mind.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.